Dwarshuis five-for secures Sixers home BBL final

Sydney Sixers will host the BBL final after a Ben Dwarshuis five-for powered his side to a 39-run triumph over Brisbane heat

10:00 Play video Brisbane Heat v Sydney Sixers | BBL|13

A match-winning five-wicket haul from Ben Dwarshuis has seen the Sydney Sixers squeeze and strangle the Brisbane Heat on a tricky surface on the Gold Coast, earning the right to host the KFC BBL|13 Final in five days' time.

The Sixers defeated the Heat in front of a sold-out Carrara Stadium on the Gold Coast by 39 runs after their innings was resurrected by veteran captain Moises Henriques.

With a score of only 8-152 to defend, the Sixers bowlers summed up the conditions from the get-go and never allowed the home side to find any rhythm with the bat.

01:26 Play video Dwarshuis claims career-best five to send Sixers into BBL Final

While the Sixers managed to turn their innings around with the third-highest Power Surge of the BBL to date (0-38), the Heat's Surge did the opposite for their chase managing only 18 runs for the loss of two wickets.

Ben Dwarshuis, who represented Australia in the recent T20 International series in India, expertly used all his variations on his way to figures of 5-21.

01:46 Play video Henriques shakes off slow start to lead Sixers’ charge

Dwarshuis big moment came in the Power Surge, when he took back-to-back wickets to cripple the Heat's chase.

Firstly he dismissed Matt Renshaw and then got fan-favourite Paul Walter, sending the Heat's required rate to two runs every ball.

Jack Edwards' reflex one-hander off his own bowling in the 17th over was the perfect way to cap off the Sixers' stellar fielding performance, leaving commentators, teammates and all the spectators in disbelief at the grab.

It was one of four catches for the Sixers allrounder who led the way in a slick performance in the field by the team in magenta.

The Heat were bowled out with 13 balls remaining in their innings as they were left with no option but to hit at as the equation ballooned out at the backend.

02:26 Play video Every ball from unplayable Johnson's record-breaking spell

Jimmy Peirson described the Carrara wicket pre-game as looking "a bit corrugated" due to its wavy appearance and he and Josh Brown did not find the true bounce they have become accustomed to at the Gabba, which was unavailable for this match due to next week's NRMA Insurance Test match between Australia and West Indies.

The Sixers were sent in to bat on the unknown surface by Heat skipper Nathan McSweeney and started slowly, losing two wickets in the Powerplay for the first time all season, and scoring only 24 runs in the process.

But the experienced pairing of Henriques and Daniel Hughes didn't panic, even when their scores read 9 off 20 balls and 7 off 13 balls respectively.

Henriques made the most of some very good fortune after he was dropped twice in the 11th over, bowled by Michael Neser.

The Sixers captain was on 20 when Jimmy Peirson put down a tough chance to the gloveman's left off a ramp shot, and he was on 21 when Matt Renshaw shelled a more regulation chance on the midwicket boundary.

Following his second life, he found the acceleration he was looking for, pumping 28 off his next 12 balls to bring up his fifty off 40 balls.

Henriques and the Sixers brains trust decided to pull the trigger on the Power Surge early, calling for it in the 13th over.

It was a masterstroke, as Henriques and Hughes laid into Spencer Johnson and Xavier Bartlett, with Bartlett's over in particular costing 25 runs.

00:33 Play video Edwards plucks outrageous caught and bowled

The 0-38 the Sixers scored from their two overs is the third-largest Power Surge of the tournament and easily their best, surpassing the 0-32 they scored against the Stars on Boxing Day.

Surge over aside, Johnson was exceptional with the ball and as well as not conceding a run from his first 10 balls, the 18 dots he delivered was the most ever by a Heat player, beating an almost decade-old record set by James Hopes (17) in BBL|04.

The Heat get the double chance and now play the winner of the Scorchers v Strikers 'Knockout' final in the 'Challenger' final, which will be back on the Gold Coast on January 22.

KFC BBL|13 Finals Schedule

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers beat Brisbane Heat by 39 runs

The Knockout: Perth Scorchers v Adelaide Strikers, January 20, 7.40pm AEDT, Optus Stadium

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat v winner of the Knockout, January 22, 7.40pm AEDT, Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast

The Final: Sydney Sixers v winner of the Challenger. January 24, 7.15pm AEDT, SCG