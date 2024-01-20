Smith backed to fire after falling victim to the unknown

His first hit as Test opener underwhelmed but Steve Smith needs time to develop a bond with Usman Khawaja, says Australia's coach

05:25 Play video Shamar Joseph lights up Adelaide in remarkable Test entrance

Shamar Joseph's sheer unfamiliarity was the key factor in Steve Smith stumbling at the first hurdle in his new role, admits coach Andrew McDonald, who hopes Australia's new opening pair can replicate a similar bond to the previous duo.

While he was unbeaten on 11 when the winning runs were hit early on day three in the first NRMA Insurance Test against West Indies, Smith had been left to rue being dismissed two days earlier when he edged Joseph's first ball in international cricket to third slip.

01:12 Play video Dream start as Joseph dismisses Smith, Marnus in first spell

It was the kind of dismissal those who objected to moving one of Test cricket's greatest ever batters up the order feared, that he could more often be exposed against the new ball than at his regular No.4 spot.

The 12 scored by Smith, who had lobbied selectors himself to replace David Warner, was the lowest score he had been dismissed for in his past 13 Test innings.

Joseph was playing in just his sixth first-class match and Australian players had carefully studied footage of the lithe 172cm-tall paceman from last week's tour match against a Cricket Australia XI.

But McDonald insisted there is no substitute for "actually being out in the middle facing" a previously unseen bowler, suggesting Marnus Labuschagne's exit to Joseph during the same day-one evening session could also partially be attributed to novelty.

"There's an element in particular with (facing) Joseph … sight unseen is always difficult for batters, when you haven't seen someone and gotten used to their rhythm and the cues they present," McDonald told reporters.

"Sometimes you do get drawn into shots that potentially you don't play.

"We saw that with Marnus as well – I think it was maybe his second bouncer, he probably didn't have the cues and it rushed him a little bit and brought about his demise.

08:24 Play video McDonald 'optimistic' about revamped batting order

"We feel as though now that there's less unknowns going into the second Test match, we've had a good look at them, a lot of those little decision-making errors that may have crept in I think will iron themselves out."

With Australia optimistic Khawaja will overcome the head knock he suffered while Smith was at the other end during their run chase of 26 on Friday, the duo will likely again be tasked with weathering the toughest part of the batting innings at the Gabba next week.

The Brisbane venue was at its juiciest last summer when Australia beat South Africa inside two days.

08:11 Play video Aussies take 1-0 series lead after chaotic 19-wicket day

The prospect of a cyclone developing off the Queensland coast this week may have some say on proceedings, but the pitch is not expected to be as spicy this time around, although the use of a pink ball for the day-night contest should encourage groundstaff to leave sufficient grass on the surface to protect a ball not considered as durable as the red one.

While Khawaja and Smith are long-time Test teammates, it is difficult to strike up the same kinship Khawaja and Warner shared having played junior cricket together before being reunited as a Test opening pair in the twilights of their careers.

"I suppose it's more just the connection of Usman and Smudge over time," McDonald said when asked about how they are evaluating Smith as an opener.

"We've seen Davey and Usman's connection and then the partnerships that they've been able to produce.

"That'll be how we judge it – how that partnership functions. They're world-class performers at the top of the order and we think Steve Smith is one of the best problem solvers in the game.

"We've said that leading into this and it makes sense for us that he's at the top."

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie