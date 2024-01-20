'Had to do it differently': Dramatic shift pays off for Strikers

A 'brave' change in philosophy to go all in on leg-spin has delivered the Adelaide Strikers five straight wins to charge into BBL|13's final three

Jason Gillespie admits there's a few "grumpy" fast bowlers in his Adelaide Strikers squad, but with just one win and languishing at the bottom of the KFC BBL|13 standings 15 days ago, they simply "had to do something differently".

With every game make or break following their last trip to Perth where they lost their regular season matchup by 42 runs to slip to last on the table, the Strikers head coach said they had to be "brave enough to make a change in philosophy" otherwise their Big Bash season would be over before it ever truly began.

That bravery was a dramatic shift in the dynamic of their bowling attack, which until that point hadn't been in sync with their firing top order, twice conceding more than 200 to lose consecutive matches.

The signing of Lloyd Pope – who had been toiling away in Premier Cricket for Kensington and the South Australian Second XI for the past two years gradually improving his craft – as a local replacement player for Australian star Travis Head, has transformed the Strikers bowling line-up and together with Cameron Boyce, the leg-spinning duo have so far proved an unbeatable combination.

Together, the two leggies have claimed 20 wickets between them going at under six runs per over combined in the Strikers five-game winning run that has now taken them to the Challenger final where they'll face the Brisbane Heat on the Gold Coast on Monday night for a spot in the BBL|13 Final.

As a partnership, Boyce and Pope saved their best performance for when it mattered most, combining for seven wickets on Saturday night to rip through the Scorchers middle-order and send the reigning champions crashing out of the tournament with a 50-run defeat at what just five days ago was considered their Perth fortress.

"We bowled the house down," Pope said after his player of the match 4-24 from his four overs.

"I probably don't think I bowled my best ever tonight; I think (Aaron) Hardie missed a half volley, sometimes it just works like that.

"So just trying to spin the ball to the long side, bowl good balls that hit the top of the stumps and a fraction shorter.

"It's a whirlwind (this season), so we just got to keep going, take momentum and hopefully we don't lose for the rest of the season."

Having burst onto the scene with 8-35 to dismantle England in an Under-19 World Cup quarterfinal six years ago, Gillespie said at just 24 it was easy to forget how young Pope still is.

"He's learning his craft, he's an improving bowler and he's ever evolving," the former Australia quick said post-match.

"The shorter forms of the game probably stood suit him a little bit better at the moment, but he's certainly developing his best ball for longer-form cricket.

"What people don't see is the hard work and effort the 'Popey's' put into his game over the last couple of years.

"He wants to play Shield cricket, he wants to be part of the one-day side, but he's getting a lot of experience in the Second XI and club cricket and he's plying his trade.

"It was a pretty easy decision for us to bring him into this tournament because he has been bowling quite well at the lower levels."

Gillespie said the entire Strikers squad, including sidelined fast bowlers Wes Agar, Brendan Doggett and James Bazley before last night, had bought into the change of strategy that is paying dividends at the pointy end of the tournament.

"There were some tough conversations with a couple of lads who missed out on selection … everyone just wants to play but we got to a point in the season where every game was a final for us, so we had to do something differently," he said.

"My default as a coach and selector is to give players more games, give them time and back them in because we know how skilful they are.

"In a tournament like this, where our backs were against the wall, we had to be brave enough to make a change in our philosophy, a change of our strategy.

"Bringing in 'Popey' and changing the dynamic of the team, we felt we had to do that to compete and fortunately it's paid off."

KFC BBL|13 Finals Schedule

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers beat Brisbane Heat by 39 runs

The Knockout: Adelaide Strikers beat Perth Scorchers by 50 runs

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers, January 22, 7.40pm AEDT, Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast

The Final: Sydney Sixers v winner of the Challenger. January 24, 7.15pm AEDT, SCG