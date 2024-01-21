Khawaja recovering well after head knock, on track for Gabba

The veteran opener is progressing well after being struck by a Shamar Joseph bouncer in Adelaide

01:54 Play video Khawaja forced to retire hurt with scores level

Australia opener Usman Khawaja is recovering well from a nasty head knock suffered in Adelaide and is on track to play the second NRMA Insurance Test against West Indies starting Thursday.

Khawaja completed concussion assessments on Sunday and appeared set to partner Steve Smith in his home Gabba Test.

“Usman Khawaja continues to progress through protocols following a head impact in the first NRMA Insurance Test match against the West Indies. He completed normal concussion assessments today,” a Cricket Australia spokesperson said.

“Khawaja will continue to be monitored for any delayed symptoms. He will be reviewed again tomorrow prior to returning to training ahead of the second NRMA Insurance Test match in Brisbane.”

The 37-year-old was sent to hospital for scans following a head knock from a bouncer delivered by Windies breakout star Shamar Joseph when scores were tied during the second innings of the first Test.

Khawaja was spitting blood and feeling his upper jaw and cheekbone area before leaving the playing arena with medical staff.

He passed a first concussion test and, after Australia clinched a 10-wicket win to take a 1-0 series lead, Khawaja was cleared of a broken jaw.

Matthew Renshaw loomed as the most likely replacement for Khawaja in Brisbane, having won out over Cameron Bancroft and Marcus Harris for a spot in the Test squad following David Warner's retirement.

However with Khawaja on track to play, Renshaw has been excused to return for Brisbane Heat in tomorrow night’s KFC BBL|13 Challenger final, in which the Heat are looking to rebound from Friday's disappointing loss to the Sydney Sixers that cost them direct entry into the decider.

Australia’s will conduct their main training session on Tuesday in Brisbane ahead of the second Test.

After relatively low demands were placed on the hosts’ bowlers in Adelaide given the Test concluded inside two and a half days, the Aussies were set to select the same four bowlers – Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon – as they had all summer.

Australia haven't fielded the same four bowlers for five-straight Tests since the 2013-14 Ashes series when Mitchell Johnson, Peter Siddle, Ryan Harris and spinner Nathan Lyon carried the load.

"It's trending that way," captain Cummins said after the 10-wicket win to commence the series.

"Always give it a day or two to see how everyone pulls up but I think everyone is in a good spot.

"At the start of the summer I didn't think it was going to be the case.

"But it's shaping up that way which is a huge nod to the fitness of the guys and the medical team and a couple of helpful wickets."

Victory in Brisbane would seal a 5-0 clean sweep this summer, after Cummins’ side defeated Pakistan 3-0.

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie