Fraser-McGurk, Bartlett called into Australia ODI squad

Two big performers during BBL|13 have been rewarded for their efforts with maiden international call-ups

Two breakout KFC BBL stars, Jake Fraser-McGurk and Xavier Bartlett, have earnt maiden international call-ups after Glenn Maxwell and Jhye Richardson were ruled out of the upcoming Dettol ODI series against West Indies.

Fraser-McGurk and Bartlett are both in line to make their international debuts in the three-game ODI campaign being played from February 2, with games in Melbourne, Sydney and Canberra.

Maxwell has been 'managed' by Australia after the BBL season with the Melbourne Stars but is expected to play the ensuing T20s from February 9. He joins fellow first-choice players Pat Cummins, Mitch Marsh, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood to miss the ODIs.

Richardson hurt his left side while playing for the Perth Scorchers last month, continuing a frustrating run of physical issues for the tearaway paceman.

Fraser-McGurk fittingly gets his chance thanks to Maxwell sitting out the series, with the veteran allrounder a noted admirer of his former Victorian teammate who he has dubbed "easily the most talented young batter in the country".

The 21-year-old made headlines around the world in October when he smashed the fastest ever List A century (off just 29 balls) playing for his new state South Australia.

He brought that explosive hitting into the BBL with the Melbourne Renegades, earning a spot in the team of the tournament after scoring 257 runs at a strike-rate of 158.64.

That has helped attract interest from overseas. Fraser-McGurk touched down in the UAE recently to play for David Warner's ILT20 team, Dubai Capitals, and made a match-winning 54 off 25 balls on debut.

But his involvement in that tournament now looks set to be cut short.

No one in Australia is better to watch then Fraser-Mcgurk. Easily the most talented young batter in the country. His potential doesn’t actually have a ceiling. #rooster 🐓 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) December 21, 2023

Bartlett meanwhile has had a steadier rise, culminating in an impressive campaign with the Brisbane Heat in which he has been the leading wicket-taker in BBL13 with 17 victims at 14.82.

The right-arm quick has been a weapon with the new ball, while he has also been effective at the death and in the power surge for the tournament's standout team.

Steve Smith is captaining the 50-over side in Cummins' absence.

Lance Morris could also make his ODI debut in the series, while fellow newcomers like Matt Short and Aaron Hardie will feature.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas