Pucovski cleared to resume batting after latest head knock

A Cricket Victoria spokesperson confirmed Pucovski had been given the 'all clear' to resume batting after being struck by a bouncer

Will Pucovski has been cleared to resume batting in Victoria’s Second XI match in Adelaide, after suffering another head knock at the batting crease.

Playing for Victoria's Second XI against South Australia ahead of next week's Marsh Sheffield Shield resumption, Pucovski was on 42 when he was hit on the helmet attempting to pull a short ball off paceman David Grant.

The 25-year-old continued his innings after an initial assessment that took several minutes, and faced a further four balls from the other end in the ensuing over.

Pucovski retired hurt not long after this knock to the helmet while playing for Victoria's second XI // CA

But after signalling for a drink at the end of that over, Pucovski walked off the ground and underwent a concussion test soon after.

It was understood to be Pucovski's decision to come off the field, having felt dizzy running between the wickets after his batting partner Nic Maddinson hit a three.

The caution was understandable given his luckless run with head injuries – several of them coming after freak accidents – which have derailed his career since making his Test debut three years ago.

However a Cricket Victoria spokesperson confirmed that Pucovski has since been cleared to continue batting in Adelaide.

"Pucovski passed a concussion test before batting in the nets where he was given the all clear to continue playing," the spokesperson said.

"He will be monitored through the day and the rest of the game."

Pucovski receives medical treatment following the head knock // CA

There has been optimism over Pucovski's prospects during the first half of the Shield summer after a stop-start run over recent seasons due to both concussion and mental health concerns.

The right-hander's returns (189 runs at 21, with one fifty from five games) have been lean by the standards of a batter who held a first-class average of nearly 50 coming into the season.

But Victoria had been eager for Pucovski to simply get an extended run of matches, after he had made a comeback through club cricket stints in Melbourne and the UK last year.

"It seemed like he was really enjoying his cricket again," Pucovski's close friend Sam Harper told cricket.com.au in September.

"Going to England, just the continuity of that … he's looking to just keep playing cricket. Hopefully this is the start of a good run."