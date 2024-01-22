Brown rewrites the record books with epic finals knock

Bat-maker Josh Brown smashed a record 12 sixes in an incredible 140 from 57 balls, the second fastest century in BBL history

Josh Brown has obliterated the Adelaide Strikers with one of the greatest KFC BBL knocks of all-time, slamming a record 12 sixes with a bat he hand-crafted himself.

A bat-maker by trade, the Brisbane Heat opener brought up his maiden century in just 41 balls – the second fastest in the competition's history behind Craig Simmons (39 balls) and equal with Glenn Maxwell (41) – to put his side in a commanding position at the halfway mark of the Challenger final on the Gold Coast.

Only a tricky Carrara Stadium surface that is only being used for the second time in BBL|13, Brown crashed the in-form Strikers attack to all parts as the Heat posted 7-214.

His 12 sixes are a record for a single innings in the Big Bash, going past Chris Lynn (11 – twice), Chris Gayle (11) and Simmons (11).

He finished with 140 from just 57 balls – the third highest individual BBL score – when his attempt at a 13th six off David Payne went high into the night sky and was smartly held by Strikers wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen running back with the flight.

Brown, whose top score this season before tonight was 43, now owns the highest score in a BBL final, racing to his second half-century in the BBL off 22 balls after Heat skipper Nathan McSweeney won the toss and elected to bat.

He then went nuts after passing his first milestone of the night, hitting four of his next 10 deliveries faced over the rope as the Strikers' bowlers continued to bowl into his "slot".

The 30-year-old right-hander left the home fans on the edge of their seat when on 89, skied a ball into the leg-side that landed between three Strikers fielders as they desperately converged on square leg to try and end the carnage.

Five balls later, Brown crashed Cameron Boyce over long off to bring up his century, celebrating with partner Matthew Renshaw in the middle before acknowledging his family in the stands and the adoring Heat fans.

"The just kept missing so I just kept missing it," Brown told Fox Cricket during the innings break, also adding he went back to one of his "trusty faithfuls" Cooper Bison bats than he made after previously borrowing teammate Michael Neser's blade during the tournament.

"It just makes me feel so happy to be able to do that in front of my family, I know it makes them proud and it makes me feel proud as well.

"Ever since I started playing cricket I always used to try and follow in the footsteps of 'Gilly' (Adam Gilchrist) here and if I see the ball, I hit the ball."

Brown's knock was also the third highest individual score in BBL history behind Glenn Maxwell (154no) and Marcus Stoinis (147no), while it was the highest score and fastest century for the Heat.

"We've seen something very special there from Josh Brown, magnificent innings," added Aussie great Ricky Ponting in commentary for Channel Seven.

KFC BBL|13 Finals Schedule

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers beat Brisbane Heat by 39 runs

The Knockout: Adelaide Strikers beat Perth Scorchers by 50 runs

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat v Adelaide Strikers, January 22, 7.40pm AEDT, Carrara Stadium, Gold Coast

The Final: Sydney Sixers v winner of the Challenger. January 24, 7.15pm AEDT, SCG