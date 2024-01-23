Heat borrow Sixers, Scorchers blueprint for BBL success

Eight Brisbane players are set to take the field for a second straight BBL Final as the club aims to become just the third to win multiple championships

Nathan McSweeney doesn't subscribe to the theory that 'you've got to lose one to win one' but it's no doubt helpful that eight of the Brisbane Heat's XI likely to take the field in tomorrow night's KFC BBL|13 decider also played in last season's Final loss to the Perth Scorchers.

It's a blueprint the Heat have borrowed from the competition's two most successful clubs – the Scorchers and the Sydney Sixers, their opponents in the BBL|13 Final –– as they attempt to win their first men's Big Bash title in 11 years.

Together, those two clubs have been crowned champions in eight of the BBL's 13 editions (Scorchers five times, Sixers three), and the Heat could become just the third team to win the tournament multiple times if successful at the SCG tomorrow night.

The key pillar of that success for both clubs has been a strong, stable base of local talent that has proved especially beneficial over the past four seasons with the competition heavily impacted by the pandemic and rival startup T20 leagues, meaning in overseas stars have been harder to find and even harder to hang onto for an entire season.

It's therefore no surprise those seasons have been won exclusively by the Sixers (BBL|09 and BBL|10) and Scorchers (BBL|11 and BBL|12) – the two clubs with the lowest list turnover – in fact, seven players from the Sixers' title-winning XIs in each of those seasons are likely to feature against the Heat on Wednesday night.

Their overseas players have also remained constant over the past four years with Englishman James Vince returning for a sixth straight season with the Sixers having been part of both championship sides.

They also got compatriot Tom Curran back for a fourth campaign with the club, while this summer the Scorchers welcomed back BBL|11 Final hero Laurie Evans and BBL|12 championship player Stephen Eskinazi for their second seasons.

Ironically, both clubs fell short of their quests for a historic BBL three-peat when their squad underwent the most upheaval – the Sixers before the BBL|11 decider when Steve Smith was denied a chance to play, and they lost three players after they tested positive to Covid.

Likewise, the Scorchers lost captain Ashton Turner for the season with a knee injury after just three games in BBL|13, while Jhye Richardson also went down with a side strain and Eskinazi a hand injury before the finals, and Zak Crawley (England Test squad) and Laurie Evans (UAE T20 league) also left due to other playing commitments.

It's a list management strategy the Heat have endeavoured to replicate over the past 18 months as they brought back New Zealander Colin Munro and English 'keeper-bat Sam Billings for the second straight season, while also unearthing a new 'cult hero' to the Australian cricket public in 'Tall Paul' Walter.

But more importantly, they've gradually built up a core group of local talent with complementary skill sets that allows them to be flexible with their team balance when Australian stars Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne are available, but also without causing much disruption to their structure.

McSweeney and record-breaker Josh Brown started out as those depth players when they were signed as a local replacement last season, and arguably both still are after being omitted from the XI three games ago with Khawaja and Labuschagne both available.

Just 13 days later, McSweeney has been tasked with leading the Heat in their second straight Final appearance and says last season's loss was "definitely on their minds" heading into tomorrow.

"I've lost a couple of finals throughout the last couple of years so hopefully I'm due to be on the right side of one," the 24-year-old said on the eve of the BBL|13 decider.

"The list managers have done a terrific job keeping a core group of players that have played for a long time for the Brisbane Heat and along with a couple of new guys who are just starting to get that experience.

"Winning is fun, it helps keeping everyone involved, so hopefully we can win a comp tomorrow night and I'm sure that will continue to keep that core group of players for a long time."

Henriques, who tomorrow night is aiming to become the first captain to lead his team to three BBL titles, as well as winning his fourth as a player, said he respected the way the Heat had been able to balance their side throughout the season.

"They definitely seem to have a very stable bowling attack," he said today at the SCG ahead of the Final.

"Having two quality spinners in 'Swepo' (Mitchell Swepson) and (Matt) Kuhnemann allows the team to balance in a variety of different ways, especially when you've got an allrounder like 'Ness' (Michael Neser) who can add that strength.

"And we've been fortunate enough to have that in the past with Todd (Murphy) and Steve (O'Keefe) and whether it be 'DC' (Dan Christian), Jack Edwards or myself as the allrounder to allow the team to balance out in a variety of different ways.

"That helps them go to different surfaces around Australia and whether you want to play four seamers or two spinners, they can change pretty easily without disrupting the team too much and that definitely helps (with) consistency and getting to know everyone that you're playing next to all the time."

KFC BBL|13 Finals Schedule

The Qualifier: Sydney Sixers beat Brisbane Heat by 39 runs

The Knockout: Adelaide Strikers beat Perth Scorchers by 50 runs

The Challenger: Brisbane Heat beat Adelaide Strikers by 54 runs

The Final: Sydney Sixers v Brisbane Heat, January 24, 7.15pm AEDT, SCG