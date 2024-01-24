Marsh to skipper heavy-hitting T20 side against Windies

Glenn Maxwell to return for Australia's T20 series against the West Indies while Mitch Starc and Pat Cummins sit out after a long summer

Mitch Marsh will lead Australia in the Dettol T20 Series against West Indies as the Aussies' preparation for the T20 World Cup ramps up.

Marsh took the reins of the side for the tour of South Africa late last year while Matthew Wade took charge during the five-match series in India following the ODI World Cup in November and December.

It is yet to be announced who will captain the T20 World Cup squad, with Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins also a likely candidate.

Australia's T20 squad Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

Cummins and fellow World Cup winner Mitchell Starc have been "managed" for the series due to "ongoing minor physical issues" but are expected to return for the next series in New Zealand.

The World Cup, to be held in the United States of America and the Caribbean, will take place in June and Australia have just the three T20s against West Indies and three more against New Zealand in the calendar between now and their opening match (v Oman on June 6).

Steve Smith, after being trialled as an opener in the away series in India, is another notable player take a rest. Smith earned the place after dominating KFC BBL|12 with two centuries for the Sydney Sixers but it appears the selectors have decided to give Adelaide Strikers captain Matt Short an extended run at opening the batting.

Short has had another wonderful season for the Strikers and finished as the leading run-scorer in the tournament with 541 runs.

Smith however, expects to return to the format in New Zealand and wants to be the side's opener come June.

"I definitely want to be a part of it, as anyone would I suppose," Smith told reporters in Brisbane on Wednesday.

"I've had a few opportunities to open (in T20Is). I did well (there) in the Big Bash and it's different to international cricket but haven't had a huge opportunity there."

Glenn Maxwell has also been named in the squad after being rested from the preceding Dettol ODI series and while pace bowler Nathan Ellis, who was also withdrawn from the ODI squad due to injury, has also been named for the T20s.

David Warner, who has retired from Tests and ODIs, will resume his place at the top of the order. Warner, 37, was player of the tournament in Australia's successful campaign in 2021.

The squad to face the Windies features eight members of the World Cup winning 15 from the tournament in the United Arab Emirates.

Two of those absent are Cummins and Hazlewood, with fast bowlers Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Ellis getting the opportunity to earn a spot in the eventual World Cup squad, which is limited to 15 players for ICC tournaments.

The squad will assemble in Hobart on February 7 ahead of the opening match of the season at Blundstone Arena on February 9.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas