Scoop Podcast: life of an Aussie quick with Brown and Garth

Aussie fast bowlers Kim Garth and Darcie Brown join the Scoop Podcast from Canberra ahead the opening T20I against South Africa on Saturday morning

After a quick break following a very successful multi-format tour to India, the Aussie girls are back on home soil ready to take on South Africa in another three-format series!

First up, hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin recap the closing stages of the India tour, before taking a look at how the Aussies might approach an opponent they haven't played a bilateral series against since 2016.

Then, it's the fast bowling duo of Darcie Brown and Kim Garth on the show to chat about everything from life as an Aussie fast bowler, who the coaches' pets are and look ahead to a major milestone for Megan Schutt.

The series gets underway with the first T20I at Manuka Oval on Saturday 27th of January.

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

January 27: First T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra 10.45am

January 28: Second T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra 10.45am

January 30: Third T20, Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.05pm

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

February 3: First ODI, Adelaide Oval, 2.10pm

February 7: Second ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am