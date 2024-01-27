Carey’s swiftest Test knock hands Aussies options in tight contest

A brilliant 65 off just 49 balls from the wicketkeeper-batter not only saved Australia, but gave skipper Pat Cummins a late option to declare

02:38 Play video Carey counter-attacks in fastest innings of his career

Alex Carey didn't intentionally play the fastest innings of his Test career, but the wicketkeeper's speedy contribution greatly aided Australia's cause before stumps were called on day two in Brisbane.

Carey barely mishit a ball on his way to 65 from 49 deliveries in a vital partnership with Usman Khawaja that resurrected Australia's innings which had slumped to 5-54.

While his runs were naturally needed to get his side closer to West Indies' first-innings total of 311, it was the pace at which he hit them that allowed captain Pat Cummins to declare with 45 minutes left in the day.

His confident, swashbuckling half-century was reached off only 38 balls – bettering his previous fastest fifty in the format by a whopping 28 balls.

07:41 Play video Carey reflects on day of runs, fortune and tight contest

And his innings strike rate of 132.65 is the second-fastest Test 50+ score by an Aussie keeper, behind only the legendary Adam Gilchrist (172.88 for his 57-ball century in the 2006-07 Ashes).

But Carey told reporters after play that he wasn't his gameplan to deliberately play ultra-aggressively.

"No, I didn't go out there with that in mind," Carey said.

"I felt like I reacted pretty well to what was bowled at me and had good intent.

"We saw a bit of swing and nip there early and they kept bowling it up there, which you'd expect, so it was nice to jump on a few of those."

His innings wasn't without some good fortune, though.

Shamar Joseph was at the beginning of his probing opening spell and was getting the ball to move into the left-handed Carey from around the wicket.

Carey, on eight at the time, was caught in two minds to a back of a length delivery, and the ball zipped through the gap between bat and pad.

A little noise prompted some half-hearted appeals from the Windies but the broadcast replays revealed not only had the ball clipped the off bail, but the bail rotated while staying within the groove.

And Carey said he wasn't immediately certain what had taken place.

"It didn't feel like a nick but there was a good sound," Carey said.

"The guys around me, as in the West Indians, said it nicked the bail.

"I ended up seeing it after rotating in the groove, so you need a bit of luck in cricket."

Possibly Carey's best shot, and certainly the easiest on the eye of his repertoire, is his cover drive, and he nailed three in a row off Joseph not long after to get his innings rolling.

The keeper was the major reason Australia were able to score at a run rate of almost five and half runs per over, with Cummins (64no off 73) and Nathan Lyon (19 off 19) also not mucking around.

With a little under an hour left in the day's play, Australia hadn't quite reached West Indies' total but the swift team innings had got them close enough to declare – allowing them eight overs at the tourists in the desirable night session.

Australia only struck once but it was fitting that it was Carey who pouched the catch off Tagenarine Chanderpaul (4) having had a large impact during the day.

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie