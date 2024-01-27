X-factor Head finds new ways to change the game

Despite another unlucky dismissal with the bat in Brisbane, Travis Head produced a moment of magic in the field on day three

A first-innings golden duck hasn't stopped Travis Head positively contributing to Australia's quest for victory in Brisbane.

The middle order maestro was caught down the legside on day two of the second NRMA Insurance Test match, the third time in as many deliveries he's being dismissed in that matter at the Gabba.

But in addition to being a dynamic, game-changer with the bat, he's also getting better at finding ways to impact the match in the field and with the ball.

You don't have to look much further than his catch to dismiss India captain Rohit Sharma in the ODI World Cup Final in November, or his dismissal of Pakistan superstar Babar Azam in the Sydney Test.

And with the game on a knife's edge in Brisbane, Head was at it again.

West Indies' Kavem Hodge (29 off 74) was entrenching himself at the crease and looking like the key player to catapult the visitors towards an unreachable total as they reached a lead of 170 with six wickets in hand.

Looking comfortable against the quick bowlers, Hodge was unsettled by off-spinner Nathan Lyon, who was getting some steep turn and bounce from around the wicket.

Four balls after a blow to the groin which left Hodge doubled over, in-close fielder Head produced something out of nothing.

As Hodge looked to work Lyon into the leg-side, his momentum carried him outside the crease.

Too slowly, Hodge realised that Head had actually grabbed the ball in his right hand and instantly flicked it back at the stumps.

Even from only a couple of metres away, it was a good effort to hit.

It was a moment of magic at short leg and Lyon agreed it was a critical moment in the innings.

"Yeah, definitely … a big turning point, " Lyon told reporters after play.

"I thought he's been fantastic (in bat pad)."

Head was in the spotlight for his work in that position during the previous Test in Adelaide, when a stellar catch off the bat of Kraigg Brathwaite followed his century earlier in the day.

After that stunning snare Head stressed that he didn't want to become the team's designated bat-pad fielder, telling the media: "Spewing about that."

"Great to hold onto one but geez, I don't want to pigeonhole myself in there,” he said.

“I'd rather be out of there but I'm happy to do it if Marnus (Labuschagne) isn't."

Lyon however revealed after day three in Brisbane that Head is actually relishing the job.

"Marnus has somehow weaved his way out of bat pad and Travis has taken it on … he wants that spot and wants to do a really good job," Lyon said.

"As a spin bowler to have someone who wants to be in at bat pad, it's pretty handy.

With a smile Lyon added: "Yep, Travis is going to be there for the rest of my career."

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Second Test: January 25-29, Gabba (3pm AEDT)

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas