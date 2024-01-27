LIVE: Aussies bat first in Second T20, Graham in for Brown

Looking to go two from two in the multi-format series, Australia have opted against chasing at Manuka Oval today

Australia will bat first against South Africa in the second T20 match as they look to assert their dominance in the nations' multi-format series.

Fresh from an eight-wicket win on Saturday, captain Alyssa Healy won the toss for game two on Sunday and elected to bat.

The stacked batting card will look to make the most of a friendly Manuka Oval pitch.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Heather Graham, Megan Schutt. South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka.

The hosts didn't get a chance to show their full depth in Saturday's series opener, with big scores from Beth Mooney (72 not out) and Healy (46) seeing them home with just two wickets down.

01:41 Play video Healy brushes off illness to hammer 46

Fans didn't get a look at talented youngster Phoebe Litchfield, who is slated to bat at No.5, with genuine batting options in the side all the way down to No.10.

Quick Darcie Brown (managed) has dropped out of the line-up, with allrounder Heather Graham coming in.

South Africa captain Laura Wolvaardt, who said she would have bowled if she had won the toss, announced they would play an unchanged 11 from the side that was uncompetitive at times in Saturday's loss.

05:24 Play video Brits believes SA will respond after falling short in first T20I

Her players acknowledged after that contest they had come up well short with both bat and ball, and will be looking for a big lift as the multi-format series continues.

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

*Australia lead the multi-format series 2-0

January 27: Australia won by 8 wickets

January 28: Second T20, Manuka Oval, Canberra 10.45am

January 30: Third T20, Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.05pm

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

February 3: First ODI, Adelaide Oval, 2.10pm

February 7: Second ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am