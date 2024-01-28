Problem solver Smith proves he is the solution

02:07 Play video Stranded Smith carries his bat in brilliant lone-hand knock

Nathan Lyon was right to scoff. On Saturday evening, with Steve Smith unbeaten on 33 and Australia needing 156 to win, a question regarding the new opening batter's form was put to his longtime Test teammate.

"We're talking about arguably the greatest player in the last decade," Lyon said. "There's a lot of talk about his batting. I sit here and laugh because he's arguably the best problem solver I've ever played with."

On Sunday afternoon at the Gabba, Smith was posed with a fresh problem in his 107th Test. It came in the form of a young Guyanese paceman named Shamar Joseph, and specifically how to negate his threat while shepherding his side to its target of 216.

In the broader objective then, the mission was a failure, as perhaps the most unlikely chapter in the history of the Frank Worrell Trophy was written. Smith will be first to say as much. Yet in just his fourth trip to the middle as a Test opener, the 34-year-old also emphatically dispelled any doubt he was up to the task, producing the finest fourth-innings knock of his career and coming within nine runs of adding another chapter to his own remarkable Test tale.

Not since David Warner in 2011 has an Australian carried his bat in Test cricket. Warner, the emerging superstar that he was, scored 123no in his fourth Test innings, having tallied scores of 3, 12no and 15 in his three innings prior.

Fast forward a tick over a dozen years and Smith, at an altogether different point in his career overall but as new an opener as the young Warner, was following suit. Scores of 12, 11no and 6 were followed by today's fighting 91 not out, an innings that vindicated Smith's desire to move up the order in the first place.

In doing so, Smith suspected he would avoid the constant short-ball tactics that have stymied his prolific run-scoring since the 2019-20 summer. And, he said recently, he liked the fact it would free up the number four position for Cameron Green.

Smith looked in good touch from the get-go on Saturday night against the pink ball under lights. It was a contrast to some scratchier performances across a summer that had threatened to be his leanest since his very first in Baggy Green.

"I just need to be a little bit more disciplined," he had said on match eve. "I've had a couple of nice balls that have just gone away from me but didn't look like they were going away from me, but have drawn me in.

"I think that's one of the big parts of how I've played throughout my career – I've been pretty disciplined outside off stump. When I am disciplined and leaving well there, I'm batting well."

Smith's returns in the fourth innings of Tests has also been a blip in an otherwise impeccable record – some have put it down to fatigue – but his Gabba hand (his highest score in the final innings of a Test since his 97 against Pakistan in Abu Dhabi in 2014) suggested that theory may also be a myth.

Green revealed Smith – who he said was "making it look way too easy" – was more verbose in the middle today than he had ever seen him, perhaps a sign that he felt it necessary to guide his younger charge through a run chase that was never simple work.

"It's probably the most he's spoken to me in a Test innings – he's normally in his own box," the 24-year-old told cricket.com.au. "He was basically saying 'keep knuckling (down), it will get easier'. I don't think it did really.

"He was incredible. I think we get used to these types of innings from 'Smudge', but also it's great for his confidence (after) taking up a new role that I think brings life to him and his cricket.

"Obviously I'm thankful for him moving up the order, but at the same time I'm happy for him to get a result and justify his own decision."

NRMA Insurance Test series v West Indies

First Test: Australia won by 10 wickets

Second Test: West Indies won by eight runs

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

West Indies Test squad: Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Kirk McKenzie, Alick Athanaze, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, Joshua Da Silva, Akeem Jordan, Gudakesh Motie, Kemar Roach, Kevin Sinclair, Tevin Imlach, Shamar Joseph, Zachary McCaskie

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas