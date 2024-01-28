England debutant Hartley spins India to rare Test defeat

England captain Ben Stokes believes his side's Test win over India in Hyderabad was their 'greatest triumph' under his leadership

Ben Stokes has hailed England's heroes of Hyderabad after claiming his "greatest triumph" since becoming Test captain.

Debutant Tom Hartley delivered one of the greatest overseas wins in England's history, claiming a magnificent seven to down India in the first Test at Hyderabad and complete a classic comeback.

Facing an India side who had lost just three times on their own patch in the past decade, England somehow turned a 190-run first-innings deficit into a win on Sunday.

The biggest lead any touring team had ever previously overturned in India was just 65 – by Australia in Chennai, all the way back in 1964.

Stokes' vice-captain Ollie Pope was player of the match, saving the game with a stunning knock of 196, while debutant Tom Hartley forced the win with fourth-innings figures of 7-62.

Hartley beamed afterwards: "It's unbelievable, it's not going to sink in for a while I think. I'm over the moon to be honest.

"It was really tough out there, it didn't spin quite as much as we thought (in the first innings) but testament to Stokesy (captain Ben Stokes), Baz (coach Brendon McCullum) and the coaches, they really got around me and I lost no confidence really."

Reflecting on an unforgettable turnaround at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Stokes said: "Since I've been captain this is definitely the number one win.

"We've been part of some amazing games over the last few years, had some incredible victories, but considering where we are and who we are playing against, this is 100 per cent definitely our greatest triumph.

"The thing about winning is you obviously want to give the praise to the people who deserve it. This week two people in particular – Ollie Pope and Tom Hartley, amazing match-winning performances."

Ben Stokes runs out Ravi Jadeja with a backhand flick // Getty

Hartley's contribution must have been particularly satisfying for Stokes, who went out of his way to support the newcomer after a tough start to his Test career.

After seeing the left-arm spinner's first ball hit for six by Yashasvi Jaiswal at the start of a costly opening spell, Stokes could have tried to shield him from further damage.

Instead, he gave him a long spell and plenty of support and went back to him again frequently.

That faith came good when it mattered most, as Hartley ran through India to scupper their chase.

Ollie Pope catches Shubman Gill for a duck off Tom Hartley // Getty

Pope's ears have been ringing for the past 24 hours with praise, with Joe Root declaring his century an "absolute masterclass" and India coach Rahul Dravid – one of the finest players of his generation – rating it as the best example of sweeping and reverse-sweeping he had ever witnessed.

Improbably, this was his first competitive outing for six months after undergoing surgery for a dislocated shoulder.

"There's been some long days in the gym, but these moments make everything worth it," he said.

"I've felt really good but it was about getting my head around putting a big innings together. Fortunately for me that happened and with the win it means a hell of a lot more."

England's route to victory was all the more difficult given the knee injury which kept first-choice spinner Jack Leach to a reduced role. He took 1-33 as he battled soreness, bruising and swelling.

"He is an absolute legend who epitomises what I want everyone's focus to be on, which is the team above individual success," said Stokes.

Yashasvi Jaiswal (15) stepped out to flick to short leg and, two balls later, Shubman Gill perished at silly point with Pope taking both catches off Hartley's bowling.

Rohit Sharma (39) had looked assured at the other end but Hartley dismissed him lbw to reduce India to 3-62.

Rahul (22) and Axar Patel (17) briefly resisted England, who took charge after a tumbling Stokes brilliantly ran out Ravindra Jadeja with a backhanded flick from mid-on.

Ravichandran Ashwin (28) and Srikar Bharat (28) added 57 for the eighth wicket, but it was not enough has Hartley fittingly sealed England's win when he had Mohammed Siraj stumped to have India bowled out for 202.

"I definitely thought 230 was gettable. There wasn't loads in the pitch but we just didn't bat well enough," a dejected Rohit said.

The second match of the five-Test series, in Visakhapatnam, begins on Friday.