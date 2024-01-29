Big hitter Stoinis signs on with Melbourne Stars

Melbourne Stars have secured one of its all-time leading players for a further three years

Marcus Stoinis has signed on with the Melbourne Stars, extending his time at the KFC BBL club to a 14th season after signing a three-year deal.

The 34-year-old, who arrived at the Stars in 2013-14 (BBL|03) following a season at the Perth Scorchers, is set to remain at the Victorian club until season 2026-27 (BBL|16).

The Australian 2021 T20 World Cup winner is one of the Stars' greatest ever players, coming second in the all-time run scorers and sixth in the club's wicket takers.

Stoinis has played 98 games for the Stars and will become just the second player to reach the 100-game milestone at the club.

"Marcus is obviously one of the most experienced and well performed T20 players in Australia over the last decade and for him to commit for another three seasons is a great demonstration of the faith he has in where we are headed," said Melbourne Stars General Manager Blair Crouch.

"He is one of the most in-demand T20 players in the world and as we saw on New Year's Eve again this year, when he was at his destructive best, he is one of very few players who can win a match off his own bat.



"As well as what Marcus brings on the field, he, along with the other senior players will play a huge role over the next few years in developing the next generation at the Stars."

Stoinis has previously represented Australia at ODI level as well as in major T20 cricket competitions around the world including the IPL.