Unplayable Pod: Magic juice, match-winner: Shamar's miracle

A seven-wicket haul from the wounded 24-year-old was cricket at its very best

A Test decided by eight runs! And what a finish!

No matter who you support, you have to appreciated that lion-hearted effort from Shamar Joseph, who thought he was too injured to bowl heading into day four.

He walked away with a seven-wicket haul in one of the performances of the decade.

Josh Schonafinger and Louis Cameron recap all the action from the Gabba, and look ahead to the Dettol ODI series starting on Feb 2.

This podcast is brought to you by Qantas, the Spirit of Australia.

