Meteors chase down NSW to end WNCL losing streak

The ACT are on the board in season 2023-24 with an impressive display at home against NSW

09:54 Play video ACT v NSW | WNCL

The ACT have finally snapped an 11-game losing streak, with Katie Mack and Alisha guiding the Meteors to a four-wicket victory over New South Wales in Canberra.

After bowling out the Breakers for 243 at EPC Solar Park, Mack (74 from 86) and Bates (66 from 71) laid the foundation for the successful chase, as the hosts sealed the win with 23 balls to spare.

01:30 Play video Captain's knock from Mack leads the way for Meteors

It was the Meteors’ first victory of the Women’s National Cricket League season, coming in their second last match of the tournament.

After putting the sixth-ranked Breakers in to bat first, the ACT’s pace attack made early inroads to leave the visitors wobbling at 4-85.

Holly Ferling bowled Tahlia Wilson (13) and had the in-form Anika Learoyd (1) caught cheaply, before Carly Leeson trapped England international Georgia Adams lbw for six and Saskia Horley caught on 17.

Claire Moore (61 off 96) steadied the NSW innings with a half-century and shared a crucial 77-run stand with Erin Burns (40) and after the pair were removed in quick succession, Hannah Darlington chimed in with 42 to steer the Breakers above 200.

In response Lauren Cheatle removed both Meteors openers cheaply, but a 122-run stand between captain Mack and Bates put the hosts back in control.

01:50 Play video Bates bashes career-best 66 in WNCL run chase

A late wobble saw both dismissed, but Wikman (21 off 26) and Grace Dignam (16no 21) ensured the Meteors would walk away with their first points of the 2023-24 season.

The teams will meet again at the same venue on Thursday.

WNCL 2023-24 standings