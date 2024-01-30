LIVE: Australia need 163 to win after Kapp fireworks

Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final T20 match against South Africa

A counter-attacking career-best 75 from Marizanne Kapp has pushed South Africa to 7-162 in their deciding T20 clash against Australia in Hobart.

Kapp's 48-ball knock at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Tuesday night included 10 boundaries and one six and helped South Africa recover from a wobbly 3-28 in the fifth over.

02:30 Play video Kapp lights up Bellerive in milestone match

The allrounder shared an 80-run partnership from just 57 balls with Anneke Bosch, who supported well with 21.

Australia and South Africa are 1-1 in a three-game T20 series after the tourists claimed their first victory over the hosts in any format on Sunday.

The three T20s games are part of a multi-format series including three ODIs and one Test match in February.

Kapp's score in her 100th T20 international surpassed her previous best of 56 and came after she was dropped on 19 in the outfield.

She was dismissed in the 17th over when Tahlia McGrath snuck a slower ball that crashed into the stumps.

Australia's Grace Harris was in the action early, taking two catches and running out Sune Luus with a direct hit.

Chloe Tryon chipped in with an important 26 from 16 balls late in the innings before being caught and bowled by spinner Georgia Wareham in the 18th over.

Nadine de Klerk also swung hard at the death, finishing with an unbeaten 20 from 11 balls including two fours off the last three deliveries.

Wareham was Australia's most economical bowler with 1-25 from four overs, while quick Darcie Brown (0-27 from two overs) copped some stick after sitting out the last match.

South Africa's total is their highest in T20s against Australia, topping 6-147 in their opening encounter on Saturday.

AUSTRALIA: Alyssa Healy (c), Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Megan Schutt, Darcie Brown. SOUTH AFRICA: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Marizanne Kapp, Anneke Bosch, Sune Luus, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Sinalo Jafta, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Masabata Klaas, Ayabonga Khaka.

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

January 30: Third T20, Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.05pm

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

February 3: First ODI, Adelaide Oval, 2.10pm

February 7: Second ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am