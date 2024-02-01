Vidler keeping hungry after dream start at U19 World Cup

Australia has nearly secured a semi-finals spot at the U19 World Cup, but top-performing quick Callum Vidler is eager for more success

Australia Under-19 fast bowler Callum Vidler is proud of what his side has achieved so far at the World Cup, but vowed to remain hungry as they enter the pointy end of the tournament.

The Aussie U19s won their first Super Six stage match over England on Wednesday to just about lock in a semi-finals spot with what was a fourth-straight win of the campaign.

Vidler himself has also made a flying start, taking 11 wickets from three outings including nine wickets featuring top five batters.

“It’s a good win to beat England, we have played them plenty of times leading up to this in practice series, youth ODIs and all that,” Vidler said post-match after his side's 110-run win over England.

“I think beating them is a really good result for us but looking forward, we've still got a lot of cricket to play and I think we haven’t played our best yet so I’m keen to see what we can do in our next game.”

The comfortable victory came after three-straight wins in the group stages to finish on top.

Vidler, who took 4-29 - his second four-wicket haul of the tournament - was a key player in the triumph alongside captain Hugh Weibgen who struck a superb 120 off 126.

The pair attended Brisbane Grammar School together in Queensland.

The 18-year-old said the fact his side were able to heavily strengthen their chances of making the semi-finals by defeating England gave them a huge boost.

“We were pretty keen to win this game because we knew it was crucial, every game is pretty crucial in the Super Six stage, so we were pretty motivated to get it done,” Vidler said.

“We came out and luckily took a few wickets and got it done so we were pretty happy.”

After setting 6-266, the Aussies bowled England out for 104 at Kimberley.

“Pretty happy with our performances so far and I think a lot of different boys have stood up in the team.

"So I’m pretty proud of how we have gone so far, and I’m eager to see how we go,” he said.

Australia's Under 19 World Cup 2024 fixtures

Jan 22: Australia beat Namibia by four wickets

Jan 25: Australia beat Zimbabwe by 225 runs

Jan 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Jan 31: Australia beat England by 110 runs (DLS)

Feb 2: Australia v West Indies, Kimberley, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

Feb 6: First semi-final, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

Feb 8: Second semi-final, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

Feb 11: Final, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

Full tournament fixtures can be found here

Australia squad: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Oliver Peake, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen

Men's U19 World Cup standings