Bulls name debutant as Marsh Sheffield Shield returns

An exciting debutant will headline the return of the Marsh Sheffield Shield on Saturday as Queensland host Tasmania and South Australia travel to face Victoria.

University of Queensland opener Angus Lovell will make his Marsh Sheffield Shield debut for Queensland against Tasmania at the Gabba this weekend after impressing in the Second XI.

The 24-year-old, born in the Isle of Wight in the UK, has made scores of 84 and 21 against Tasmania and 137 and 18 against WA for the Bulls Second XI.

Lovell is the third leading run-scorer in the Queensland Premier Cricket competition where he has notched 770 runs at an average of 42.78 in all formats this season.

Angus Lovell in action for University of Queensland in Premier Cricket // Pat Hoelscher

The tall right hander lived briefly in New Zealand before his family settled on the Sunshine Coast where he became the youngest player to make his first grade debut for the Sunshine Coast Scorchers, as a 16-year-old.

Lovell captained Queensland at under-17 level where he broke a 35-year-old record at the 2016-17 national titles, named player of the tournament for his return of 489 runs.

He also represented Queensland at Under-19 level where his teammates included BBL championship Heat players Nathan McSweeney, Max Bryant and Xavier Bartlett.

Queensland Bulls squad: Jimmy Peirson (c), Joe Burns, Jack Clayton, Liam Guthrie, Angus Lovell, Ben McDermott, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Gurinder Sandhu, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Jack Wildermuth

Lovell is one of two changes from the previous Bulls team that drew against WA at the Gabba last month prior to the KFC BBL|13.

He and Ben McDermott come into the line-up in place of Australian players Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings