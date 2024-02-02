Bartlett, Inglis fire world champions to win over Windies

Australia's first outing since World Cup ends in eight-wicket win over West Indies as debutant quick and promoted wicketkeeper shine

Xavier Bartlett has claimed the second-best figures by an Australian man on ODI debut as Josh Inglis stamped his authority on the vacant opening spot to help crush the West Indies at the MCG.

In the Aussies' first 50-over outing since being crowned world champions, player-of-the-match Bartlett ripped through the Windies top order with the first three wickets to finish with 4-17 from nine overs – bettered only by current national selector Tony Dodemaide's debut 5-21 in 1988 – before Inglis cracked a 43-ball 65 to seize the first opportunity to replace retired great David Warner.

Cameron Green relished his recall to the ODI side after spending most of last year's World Cup on the sidelines, hitting an unbeaten 77 from No.3 in a 149-run partnership with stand-in skipper Steve Smith (79no) as Australia comfortably overcame the visitor's 231 by eight wickets.

After his opening partner Travis Head (4) edged behind in the first over of the run chase, Inglis settled straight into his new spot at the top in what is his most prolific position in the format.

The wicketkeeper crushed 10 fours and a huge 90m six off Oshane Thomas over square leg, racing to the second fastest ODI half-century at the MCG off 28 balls.

His only error came when he attempted a reverse sweep off left-armer spinner Gudakesh Motie (1-58) to be dismissed on a successful West Indies review.

It was otherwise one-way traffic under lights as Green and Smith were hardly troubled as they eased Australia to victory with more than 10 overs to spare.

Earlier, Bartlett rolled his form from a career-best Big Bash campaign straight into Australian colours with a wicket on his third ball. Justin Greaves was bowled for one with a ripping delivery that seamed away from the right-hander and crashed into his off stump.

He had a second in his next over, a superb six-ball set up showcasing his skills to remove Alick Athanaze (5) when the left-hander edged a subtle away-swinger through to Inglis that followed five inswingers.

And he could have had another within his first two overs, but Smith opted not to review an lbw appeal on the last ball of his first over that replays later showed was also hitting the stumps.

By the end of an exceptional first spell in international cricket, the Queenslander had a third with Windies skipper Shai Hope (12) slashing at a wide delivery and edging to Matt Short at slip.

Bartlett finished his opening six overs with the figures of 3-10 that included 28 dot balls and induced 14 false shots, according to Opta.

Fellow first-gamer Lance Morris found the going tougher at the other end, conceding 16 from his first two overs as the pair became the first debuting duo to take the new ball in ODIs for Australia since Chris Tremain and Joe Mennie in South Africa in 2016.

Morris (0-59) hit speeds around the low 140kph mark in his eagerly anticipated introduction to international cricket, but the Windies batters blunted his impact as Smith tried to use his strike weapon in short bursts.

Green also enjoyed swift success after replacing Bartlett at the Shane Warne Stand with the wicket of Kaven Hodge (11) in his second over to leave the Windies 4-59.

The visitors' innings turned into a slow grind, going eight overs without a boundary while Keacy Carty and Roston Chase brought up their half centuries off 82 and 61 balls respectively.

Adam Zampa (1-56) broke the partnership, bowling Chase for 59 as he aimed a sweep at a delivery far too full, before disaster hit with Carty in sight of his maiden international century.

New partner Hayden Walsh Jr. knocked a forward defence into the off-side straight to Sean Abbott at cover and immediately set off for a run.

Carty was understandably hesitant to commit but by then it was too late, Abbott's throw hitting the stumps with the right-hander metres short of his ground, punching the air in frustration as his fine rescue act ended on 88 from 108 balls.

Abbott (2-42) returned to close out the innings with the ball, collecting two wickets late as Bartlett finished with the second most economical figures by an Australian man on ODI debut.

"It's a dream come true, just absolutely stoked to be out here playing for Australia," Bartlett told Fox Cricket at the innings break. "My mum, dad, uncle (and) grandma are here so great to share this moment with them."

Australia hold a 1-0 lead in the three-match series as the two sides head to Sydney for the second ODI on Sunday.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: MCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas