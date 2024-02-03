Teammates in awe as Schutt targets No.1 ranking

In her 200th international, Megan Schutt bowled an ‘unbelievable spell’ that teammates could only sit back and applaud

01:21 Play video 1-1: Every ball of Schutt's ridiculous spell

Megan Schutt has declared her desire to reclaim the No.1 ODI bowling ranking, and it might not take long if the Australian star continues producing performances like her opening spell at Adelaide Oval on Saturday.

Handed the new ball in the first one-dayer against South Africa, Schutt – who is currently second in the ICC rankings - finished her spell with 5-4-1-1 and set the tone for a dominant day for the hosts in all facets.

Schutt could scarcely have scripted a better way to celebrate her 200th international match in front of her home crowd, family and friends, as she left the Proteas in all sorts and her teammates in awe.

"(It’s) amazing … we were just talking in the changeroom, it's a pretty unbelievable spell of bowling from Megan Schutt in her milestone game to bowl five overs and only get hit for one run in international cricket against a real quality opposition in South Africa," teammate Beth Mooney said after Australia wrapped up an eight-wicket win.

"That probably just shows the quality of bowler that Schutter's been across an extended period of time and she's always up for the contest."

Mooney would not go as far as declaring it Schutt’s greatest bowling performance from her 200 international matches, but said it was right up there.

"In terms of ODI cricket I'd say it's the best bowling she's done for a long time," she continued.

"I still go back to that 2020 T20 World Cup final when she got that wicket in the first over at the MCG and the crowd roared for it.

"So I don't think it's comparable (to that) but it was an unbelievable spell today."

Schutt has declared her intentions to keep playing for Australia for as long as possible – and definitely as long as next year’s ODI World Cup in India.

Fitness permitting, it is now very likely that when that 2025 tournament in India rolls around, Schutt will be sharing the new ball with Kim Garth.

The ex-Ireland quick has cemented herself as a first-choice member of Australia’s ODI XI across the last six months, playing eight of their last nine matches.

Across that period she has taken 13 wickets in eight games at 12.3, with an economy of 3.5, and won back-to-back player of the series awards.

06:18 Play video Mooney praises Schutt, Garth for opening spell

On Saturday she was again the perfect foil for Schutt, as she finished her own six overs with figures of 2-18, including the early wicket of Proteas No.3 Anneke Bosch.

"Kimmy G is one of the most skilled bowlers I've come across and being in the slips cordon against her, it just feels like every single ball is going to come to you," Mooney said.

"Kimmy has been bowling the house down as well as Schutter, and (Darcie Brown) is a different weapon for us as well.

"Eighteen months out from a big World Cup in India we want the team to be humming along nicely and I think that's pretty much where we're at, at the moment."

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

January 30: Australia won by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

February 3: Australia won by eight wickets

February 7: Second ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am