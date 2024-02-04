LIVE: Windies chasing 259 in second ODI after Abbott's 69

Sean Abbott lifted Australia to 9-258 after the Windies made regular inroads at the SCG

A late cameo from Sean Abbott has salvaged Australia's innings in the second ODI against West Indies, who require 259 runs to pull off their second upset in as many weeks.

Australia sputtered to 4-89 in the 16th over after being sent in to bat at the SCG on Sunday, but were revived by the best score of Abbott's international career (69 off 63 balls).

02:26 Play video Abbott rescues Aussies with career-high 69

Batting at eight, the allrounder blasted four of the eight sixes of an Australian innings that had struggled for momentum, with a spin-friendly pitch playing into the Windies' hands.

By the time Romario Shepherd bowled Abbott in the penultimate over, Australia were well on their way to their total of 9-258.

Hotly-anticipated debutant Jake Fraser-McGurk, rated an international stalwart of the future, was caught behind off only the fifth ball of the innings, and early wickets fell thick and fast from there.

01:18 Play video Four, six... out! Rollercoaster start to JFM's ODI career

Called into the side as an extra specialist quick, Alzarri Joseph (2-74) swung the new ball early and engineered a mini-collapse of 2-21 inside three overs.

The West Indies were able to dream of the kind of boilover they effected in their now famous second Test victory at the Gabba last week.

Gudakesh Motie (3-28) was the pick of the bowlers, enticing Aaron Hardie (26) into skying one to mid on, and removing Matt Short (41) caught-and-bowled as the visitors tore through the middle order.

00:51 Play video Greaves flies for 'one of the catches of the summer'

With their chances teetering, Australia scored only two boundaries between the 27th and 45th overs, before Abbott began to take the game on.

As Australia aim to close out the three-game series, Xavier Bartlett will be unable to reprise his MCG heroics, having been rested following the short turnaround from his stellar debut in the opening match.

02:03 Play video Laughs and hugs as Sutherland, Fraser-McGurk receive ODI caps

Australia will rely on the experience of Josh Hazlewood, who along with debutant Will Sutherland, was called in to replace Bartlett and express quick Lance Morris - also rested after the MCG win.

Cameron Green (33) looked the most comfortable of the top order batters.

At first drop, the West Australian reignited the innings with three back-to-back fours off Joseph, who dismissed both Josh Inglis (9) and Fraser-McGurk (10) caught behind.

Fraser-McGurk, replacing the rested Travis Head at the top of the order, hit Joseph down the ground for four, past square leg for six, and then to the wicketkeeper through an outside edge.

Just as he was steadying the ship, Green slogged to mid on and was caught, before Motie had Marnus Labuschagne (26) as the Windies introduced spin into the attack the next over.

Australia XI: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Steve Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Matt Short, Aaron Hardie, Sean Abbott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood. 12th: Xavier Bartlett West Indies XI: Justin Greaves, Alick Athanaze, Kjorn Ottley, Shai Hope (c, wk), Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Oshane Thomas

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: Australia won by eight wickets

February 4: SCG, 2.30pm AEDT

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas