McDermott joins Aussie squad after Short injury

Fresh from a Sheffield Shield century, Ben McDermott has been pulled from the match against Tasmania to parachute into the national ODI squad

Ben McDermott has been added to Australia's one-day squad following a lower-grade hamstring injury to Matt Short.

McDermott was pulled out of Queensland's ongoing Marsh Sheffield Shield match to make the trip to Canberra ahead of the third Dettol ODI against West Indies.

The 29-year-old scored a career-high 146 not out for the Bulls on Saturday and enjoyed a strong finish to KFC BBL|13 where he finished with 261 runs, ranked seventh in the competition.

03:30 Play video McDermott drags Bulls out of trouble with brilliant 146*

McDermott has 25 T20Is and six ODIs to his name after making his international debut back in 2018.

It's an unfortunate turn for Short who is looking to establish himself in the ODI squad after being named the BBL's player of the tournament for the second season running.

Short scored 41 off 55 balls batting at number six in the second ODI in Sydney on Sunday but pulled up with a tight hamstring, meaning he didn't field in the evening session.

"I'm playing it pretty safe so will sit on the boundary for the fielding innings," Short told Fox Cricket during the innings break.

The Victoria allrounder is also in the Australian T20 squad to face the West Indies in the series that immediately follows the one-day matches, but it remains to be seen if Short will be fit for those matches that take place on February 9, 11 and 13.

The most recent of McDermott's ODIs came on Australia's tour to Pakistan in March and April in 2022.

01:01 Play video McDermott reflects on 'special' maiden ton

It was during that series that McDemott scored his only international century to date, 104 off 108 in Lahore.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: Australia won by eight wickets

February 4: Australia won by 83 runs

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood (vc), Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Ben McDermott, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas