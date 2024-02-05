Scoop Podcast: Alana King's red carpet review

Aussie spinner Alana King shares some stories from the Australian Cricket Awards, as well as how she's approaching the upcoming Test match at the WACA

Alana King has reunited with the Aussie team in style, linking up at Australian Cricket's night of nights - the Australian Cricket Awards.

King talks hosts Laura Jolly and Emily Collin through all that unfolded on the night, and was full of praise for her good friend Ashleigh Gardner, who collected her second Belinda Clark Award.

The Perth local also looks ahead to the WACA Test that will follow the ODIs, and explains how she's adapted her game so suit the bouncy surface.

Before that, Laura and Emily review the T20I series that Australia won 2-1 and look ahead to the remaining two ODIs in Sydney before the action moves to Perth for the WACA Test match.

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

January 30: Australia win by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

February 3: Australia won the first ODI by eight wickets

February 7: Second ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am