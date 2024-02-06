Cruel blow as recalled Morris suffers side strain

After taking two wickets against West Indies, the speedster's second match of international cricket took a tough turn

01:05 Play video Morris suffers side strain during Canberra ODI

Lance Morris' hopes of touring New Zealand with Australia's Test squad later this month have been dealt a cruel blow with the right-armer ruled out of the rest of today's third ODI against West Indies with a side strain.

The West Australian speedster left the field three balls into his fifth over at Manuka Oval after clutching at his left side. Team officials confirmed the injury not long after.

It was Morris' second appearance in Australian colours after making a long-awaited international debut in the first ODI on Friday.

01:00 Play video Screamer! Marnus flies to give Wild Thing maiden scalp

He returned to the dugout after being assessed and he was seen icing the injured area. He's set to be sent for scans to determine the extent of the injury.

Morris admitted nerves got the better of him on his international debut last week, taking 0-59 at the MCG last Friday.

01:59 Play video 'Just the beginning': Bartlett, Morris receive ODI caps

But the 25-year-old looked at his best in Canberra as Marnus Labuschagne spectacularly flew to his right at point in his first over on Tuesday to see him dismiss Keacy Carty for his maiden wicket.

He had his second in his next over with a fuller delivery proving too quick for Windies debutant Teddy Bishop as Morris hit speeds up to 146kph.

Morris' two early wickets helped Australia rolled the visitors for a paltry 86, their second lowest total in ODIs against Australia.

02:22 Play video In Case You Don't Know Me: Lance Morris

"There's no doubt I felt a bit more relaxed leading into today," Morris told Fox Cricket before his injury.

"Naturally when you debut, there's things going on all around you. I probably got caught up in the emotions a bit the other day.

"A huge relief for sure (to get that first wicket). It probably wasn’t the textbook nick-off but you take them how the come."

Morris will return to WA tomorrow to begin his rehabilitation period. He is facing a race against time to be considered for the two-Test tour of New Zealand beginning in Wellington on February 29.

If he is ruled out, it will be the second overseas tour he has missed through injury in the past year after being left out of the last year's Ashes squad due to a back stress injury.

It's the second injury to strike the Aussie camp in the past three days after Matt Short was ruled out of the third ODI with a low-grade hamstring injury.

Short too is facing a race against time to prove his fitness for New Zealand after being named in Australia's T20 squad earlier today for their three-match series against the Black Caps prior to the Tests.

Men's Dettol ODI Series v West Indies

February 2: Australia won by eight wickets

February 4: Australia won by 83 runs

February 6: Manuka Oval, Canberra 2.30pm AEDT

Australia ODI squad: Steve Smith (c), Travis Head (vc), Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Lance Morris, Matt Short, Will Sutherland, Adam Zampa

West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph, Alick Athanaze, Teddy Bishop, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Gudakesh Motie, Kjorn Ottley, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Blundstone Arena, Hobart 7.00pm AEDT

February 11: Adelaide Oval, 7pm AEDT

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas