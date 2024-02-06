Beardman bounces off the best as World Cup dream heats up

Working closely with legendary fast bowler Dennis Lillee since he was 15, Mahli Beardman continues to make big strides

With one of the greatest fast bowlers in history as his mentor, it's no surprise Mahli Beardman has made such an impact in such a short space of time.

Still only 18-years-old, Beardman has already made his Marsh One-Day Cup debut, represented Australia in a youth Test against England, and has six wickets from three matches at the ongoing Under-19 Men's World Cup in South Africa.

And guiding Beardman through his teenage years has been Australian legend Dennis Lillee.

Lillee, now 74, first encountered Beardman a few years ago when mutual friend Rod Duggan was impressed with the teenager's pace during a backyard bowling session at Duggan's home near Dunsborough, south of Perth.

Duggan suggested the two link up, but despite the kid's undeniable gift, Lillee, who also famously mentored Mitchell Johnson, refused to take on the new student. At least, initially.

Mahli Beardman in full flight at the U19 World Cup // ICC-Getty

"DK (Lillee) had a rule that he wouldn't work with anyone until they were 16," Beardman told reporters on Tuesday from his hotel room in Benoni.

"I had to do a little bit of waiting and a little bit of work but when I was about 15 I convinced him to finally have a look.

"We went down to the south Perth nets and had a bowl down there and (I) got along really well with him.

"Ever since then he's just been a massive mentor for me. He's such a great man to have in my corner."

And Lillee, who took 355 Test wickets and was Australia's leading wicket-taker in the format for 19 years, is helping the fledgling tearaway in all aspects of the game.

The pair's discussions aren't limited to technical tips, with the strategic side of bowling also a focus.

"A lot of it is mental, so DK has been massive for that," Beardman said.

"There have been a lot of strategies that he's gone through (with me).

"A lot of that's been field placement and psychological settings to try and get in the back of (the batter's) head."

As one of the fastest bowlers at the U19 World Cup, Beardman hasn't been afraid to use the short ball so far this tournament.

Beardman warming up before playing against Namibia // ICC-Getty

And more of the same can be expected when Australia face Pakistan in the second semi-final on Thursday in Benoni.

The Aussies have gone through the initial stages of the World Cup undefeated and now face their toughest task in the Pakistanis, who are also yet to lose.

Beardman, who holds a rookie contract with Western Australia, says his side have been doing their homework on their next opponents and the young quick says he'll be dialling up the aggression.

"I'll be keen to run in and just try and use my bumper and attack the stumps as much as possible," Beardman said.

"As all subcontinental countries we've seen (play) so far, they're a little bit susceptible to the short ball.

"We have quite a fiery attack and I think a little bit of extra height and a bit of extra bounce and pace is going to trouble the Pakistani side."

But that isn't to say he won’t be honing in on the pegs.

Four of his six wickets so far in the tournament are bowled, highlighting just how lethal he can be when he gets his radar right.

A win on Thursday would see Australia into the final to face India and with the chance to win their first U19 World Cup since 2010, when Mitch Marsh's side won tournament in New Zealand.

With only two matches to go, Beardman has allowed himself to dream of the ultimate success.

"Speaking about it with my dad the other day, we were talking about how incredible it would be to be able to win the World Cup," Beardman said.

"I think that's at the forefront of all of our minds, and we're going to do everything we can to try and bring some silverware home."

Australia's Under 19 World Cup 2024 fixtures

Jan 22: Australia beat Namibia by four wickets

Jan 25: Australia beat Zimbabwe by 225 runs

Jan 28: Australia beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

Jan 31: Australia beat England by 110 runs (DLS)

Feb 2: No result v West Indies

Feb 8: Second semi-final, Australia v Pakistan, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

Feb 11: Final, Benoni, 7pm AEDT, Prime Video

Full tournament fixtures can be found here

Australia squad: Lachlan Aitken, Charlie Anderson, Harkirat Bajwa, Mahli Beardman, Tom Campbell, Harry Dixon, Ryan Hicks, Sam Konstas, Rafael MacMillan, Aidan O’Connor, Oliver Peake, Harjas Singh, Tom Straker, Callum Vidler, Hugh Weibgen

Men's U19 World Cup standings