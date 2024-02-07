Kapp passes fitness test to take spot in second ODI

South Africa's chances of fighting back in the second ODI have been boosted with the inclusion of Marizanne Kapp as the Proteas make two changes

Marizanne Kapp has been cleared to play in South Africa's must-win second ODI against Australia, while Australia are bowling first after winning the toss at North Sydney Oval.

But the Proteas did make two changes to their XI, handing an ODI debut to 19-year-old quick Ayanda Hlubi, with 21-year-old speedster Eliz Mari Marx, who debuted against Bangladesh in December, the other inclusion.

Pace bowler Ayabonga Khaka and left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba were omitted.

Australia XI: Alyssa Healy (c) (wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ashleigh Gardner, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham, Alana King, Kim Garth, Megan Schutt South Africa XI: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Tazmin Brits, Sune Luus, Anneke Bosch, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Nadine de Klerk, Eliz Mari Marx, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Masabata Klaas, Ayanda Hlubi

Kapp retired hurt in Saturday’s first one-dayer after top-scoring with 50, having been struck on her left elbow by a throw as she completed a second run to reach the milestone.

She was subsequently sent for scans and ruled out of the remainder of the match, but in good news for the tourists, the superstar allrounder only suffered bruising and is fine to take her place in the XI.

The Proteas trail 6-2 in the points-based, multi-format series and need to claim their first ever win over the Aussies in an ODI to keep their hopes of bouncing back to claim an outright win alive.

But they will again have to bat first after Alyssa Healy won a fifth consecutive toss in the multi-format series and elected to chase for a fourth time.

Australia named an unchanged XI from that one that romped to an eight-wicket win at Adelaide Oval in the first 50-over game on Saturday.

South Africa have never beaten Australia in an ODI, with their closest result a tied match in Coffs Harbour in 2016.

But Australia allrounder Ashleigh Gardner was packing the Proteas to put in a vastly improved performance after they were bowled out for 105 on Saturday.

"The way our two opening bowlers started us off set the tone," Gardner said.

"We know that they're certainly not going to roll over tomorrow and they'll come just as hard as they have in the T20s as well."

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

Third T20: Australia win by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

February 7: Second ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am