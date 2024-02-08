Neser recalled to Aussie Test squad for New Zealand tour

The recall of Michael Neser to Australia's Test squad indicates selectors are expecting seam-friendly pitches at Wellington and Christchurch for the upcoming two-match Qantas Tour of New Zealand.

Neser's inclusion in the 14-player squad is the only notable change to Test personnel from recent home series against Pakistan and West Indies, and comes with a couple of other pace-bowling options currently nursing injuries.

Lance Morris, who was part of Australia's Test set-up earlier in the summer, suffered a side injury during last Tuesday's Dettol ODI Series match against West Indies in Canberra while fellow Western Australian Jhye Richardson also has a side strain that will sideline him for up to six weeks.

Neser and Scott Boland – who was cleared to continue bowling after experiencing knee soreness during this week's Marsh Sheffield Shield match in Melbourne – will be auxiliary quicks for the Test tour behind incumbent trio Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

It ensures Australia boast significant seam-bowling options for the series starting February 29 with allrounders Mitchell Marsh and Cameron Green expected to play both matches, while Nathan Lyon is the sole specialist spinner.

Matthew Renshaw retains his place as the additional batter, with Australia men's team coach Andrew McDonald noting he and his fellow selectors were "not in the mood" to change the batting line-up even though Green has returned 64 runs from three innings since being promoted to No.4.

"We feel like as a collective that (batting) unit will be able to have success over multiple Test matches," McDonald said in the wake of Australia's eight-run loss to West Indies at the Gabba last month.

Neser has played just two Tests – both at Adelaide Oval when skipper Cummins was absent through Covid-19 protocols (2021) and injury (2022) – but was a regular member of Australia's Test squad from 2019 to 2022.

The 33-year-old was overlooked for last year's Ashes touring party despite showing strong form for Glamorgan in the UK county competition, but was added to the squad for the preceding ICC World Test Championship Final against India at The Oval when Hazlewood was ruled out.

Neser has enhanced his claims as a genuine allrounder by scoring 140 for Queensland in the opening round of this season's Shield competition, taking his tally of first-class centuries to five.

04:04 Play video Neser shows class with classic Shield century

But it is skill with the ball, most notably the stump-to-stump line that makes him a formidable proposition on seaming tracks, that has earned him a recall with selection panel chair George Bailey flagging the prospect of bowler-friendly pitches at Basin Reserve and Hagley Oval.

"It's great to see Michael Neser get another opportunity in the squad following his ever-consistent performances over a long period of time and the conditions we expect," Bailey said today.

"As we know every Test match provides vital opportunities to obtain valuable WTC points and we expect this tour will be a tough challenge against a very strong side who have been so consistent at home for a long period of time."

New Zealand's 281-run thumping of a below-strength South Africa at Mount Maunganui this week lifted them above Australia on the WTC table, with a chance to extend that lead after the second Test against the Proteas at Hamilton starting next Tuesday.

The Black Caps have not recorded a Test series win against Australia in New Zealand since the one-match campaign of 1990 but are boosted by the return of several key players including fast bowler Kyle Jamieson and former skipper Kane Williamson who peeled off centuries in both innings against South Africa.

After suffering elbow problems and an ACL tear, Williamson has now scored six centuries in as many Test appearances and has dominated on his home tracks where he has averaged 96 across 10 matches since the start of 2020, posting 10 hundreds in that time.

But Daryl Mitchell remains under a cloud, having been ruled out of the ongoing series against South Africa and the T20s against Australia that precede the Test matches with a foot injury that has taken longer to heal than first expected.

02:07 Play video Stranded Smith carries his bat in brilliant lone-hand knock

Australia's most recent Test sojourn across the Tasman came eight years ago and brought comprehensive wins at the same two venues hosting matches in this tour.

But that was with a vastly different line-up, with only then-captain Steve Smith (who averaged 131 across both Tests), Usman Khawaja, Marsh, Lyon and Hazlewood returning to reprise the 2016 Test visit.

It will also be Australia's first overseas Test assignment since the retirement of opener David Warner last month, with Smith and Khawaja to resume their nascent first-wicket partnership which to date has yielded stands of 25, 25, 6 and 24.

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

February 21: First T20, Wellington, 5.10pm AEDT

February 23: Second T20, Auckland, 5.10pm AEDT

February 25: Third T20, Auckland, 11am AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad: TBC

February 29 – March 4: First Test, Wellington, 9am AEDT

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch, 9am AEDT

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test squad: TBC