Returning Molineux leaves selectors with huge Test call

With two left-arm off-spinners and two right-arm leg-spinners to choose from, Australia have a selection headache ahead of the Test against South Africa

Sophie Molineux’s return to the international stage means Australia selectors will face a massive call ahead of next week’s one-off Test against South Africa at the WACA Ground.

National selector Shawn Flegler on Saturday conceded Australia were highly unlikely to name two left-arm spinners in the same XI, leaving them with a choice to make between Molineux and incumbent Jess Jonassen.

Molineux is back in the national squad for the first time since October 2021 after a long stint battling first a stress fracture in her foot, then a ruptured ACL.

She only returned to state cricket in December but her outstanding form since her return, which included hitting a half-century and taking six wickets in her second game back, has seen her rushed back into the Australian squad.

Meanwhile Jonassen has featured in every Australian Test XI since her debut in 2015 with the exception of the 2021 day-night game against India, which she missed with a leg injury.

"We're blessed in a way that we've got so many spin options - I think it's hard to play two left-arm orthodox spinners in the same team, I think because we've got some great options with leg-spin as well," Flegler said.

"You're trying to pick a balanced squad with multiple bowling options."

Jonassen has a wealth of red-ball experience – at least in terms of the women’s game - in her favour, having played six Tests, while she has a top score of 99 in the format, and hit a red-ball century in a warm-up game last year.

00:24 Play video Jonassen strikes for much-needed late breakthrough

Molineux has played two Tests, one alongside Jonassen in Taunton in 2019, when Australia opted against including a leg-spinner, and her second in her fellow left-armer’s absence in 2021.

Jonassen has been on the outer of the Australia white-ball XI in recent months, squeezed out by leg-spinners Georgia Wareham and Alana King, with her last appearance coming in the second T20I against the West Indies in October.

But Flegler insisted the Queenslander remained an important member of the Australia set-up.

"It's been tough for Jess, absolutely, she’s got a great record for Australia," Flegler continued.

"We really value that and recognise it, but the players that have come in have done really well.

"She hasn’t been able to force her way back in, but the door is certainly not closed (and) with a World Cup in Bangladesh, and a series as well, those conditions might be more suitable to her type of bowling as well.

"Her record speaks for itself ... we've just got some great competition in the squad and you’ve got to be on your game all the time to keep staying in the team."

With an unlucky Lauren Cheatle unavailable for selection after having a skin cancer removed earlier this month, there will be at least one change to Australia’s XI.

Darcie Brown seems the obvious choice to come into the side, with Megan Schutt also included and a chance to feature in a Test for the first time since 2019.

Schutt said earlier in the season she was unsure whether she would play another Test, after being overlooked in both the Ashes and then in India, but Flegler said Australia were keeping their options open until they got a look at the WACA pitch.

"We are fortunate that we have pace-bowling allrounders and spin-bowling allrounders in the team," he said.

"Looking at the weather forecast, it’s been hot.

"The WACA has spun this season as well, we have tried to cover all bases ... it’s going to be hot early next week, 39 on the first day as well, so we’ll have to see what the wicket looks like when we turn up.

"It could be a pace-bowling wicket, traditionally the WACA has been, but we’ve got all bases covered.

"It’s a little bit horse for courses – the WACA, if it is going to swing and bounce, I think it could suit Megan.

"We certainly didn’t rule her out of Test selection (but) we didn’t India was going to be suitable for her and I think that proved to be the case. But the WACA is a different proposition."

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

Third T20: Australia win by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

February 7: South Africa won by 84 runs

February 10: Third ODI, North Sydney Oval, 2.40pm

Australia white-ball squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa white-ball squad: Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

South Africa Test squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker