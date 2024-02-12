Fraser-McGurk in line for T20I debut, Agar called up

Two South Australians, who have each played two ODIs, are in line to make their international T20 debuts

Perth patrons could be in line to see the Jake Fraser-McGurk show after the batting sensation was added to Australia's T20I squad for the final match of their Dettol series against West Indies.

The 21-year-old has been added to the squad alongside South Australian teammate Wes Agar with star paceman Josh Hazlewood returning home to Sydney to prepare for the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

Australia are chasing their second series sweep over the Windies in a week after Fraser-McGurk blasted an incredible 18-ball 41 in Canberra last Tuesday to help the host to a 3-0 win in the preceding ODI series.

His addition to the T20 sets up the exciting prospect of Fraser-McGurk and superstar Glenn Maxwell playing alongside each other after the latter smashed a record fifth T20 international century to help Australia head to Perth with an unassailable 2-0 in the three-match series.

“Although we’ve won the series, we want to win 3-0. That represents an exciting opportunity for us,” captain Mitch Marsh said after arriving in Perth on Monday.

Like Fraser-McGurk, Agar has also played two one-day internationals for Australia, both against the West Indies in his debut tour of the Caribbean in 2021.

More to come.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Australia won by 11 runs

February 11: Australia won by 34 runs

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas