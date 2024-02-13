Bartlett debuts as Aussies bowl first in Perth

Australia T20 debutant Xavier Bartlett will get the chance to make an immediate impression with the ball as West Indies win the toss and bat first

Breakout Big Bash star Xavier Bartlett has earned his T20 international debut as Australia chase a second straight white-ball series sweep over the West Indies in today's third T20 in Perth.

West Australian Aaron Hardie has also been recalled to the Aussie XI for his hometown T20, the pair replacing Marcus Stoinis (back injury) and Josh Hazlewood, who have been rested to prepare for next week's tour of New Zealand.

07:24 Play video Maxwell reveals technique and tactics behind fifth T20I ton

Hardie has been listed to bat at No.3 – his preferred position for the Perth Scorchers – with captain Mitch Marsh promoted to open alongside veteran David Warner.

Marsh lost the toss and counterpart Rovman Powell opted to bat first at Perth Stadium as the temperature reached a scorching 35C.

Australia XI: David Warner, Mitch Marsh (c), Aaron Hardie, Josh Inglis, Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson, Jason Behrendorff West Indies XI: Kyle Mayers, Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase, Sherfane Rutherford, Andre Russell, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

After opening in the first two matches of the series, Josh Inglis will bat at four – also his position for the Scorchers – with Glenn Maxwell sliding to five after being cleared to back up from his record-equalling fifth T20 international century two nights ago.

It means four of Australia's top six is from the home state with No.6 Tim David rookie listed by the state six seasons ago and debuting with the Scorchers in KFC BBL|07 before being snapped up by the Hobart Hurricanes.

Bartlett, who was presented Australia T20 cap No.109 by Marcus Stoinis prior to the toss, will likely share the new ball with left-armer Jason Behrendorff, making it five West Australians in the XI.

The hosts hold an unassailable 2-0 lead heading into the third match in Perth after Maxwell's scintillating 120 not out from 55 balls saw them post a record T20 international score in Australia (4-241) to down the West Indies by 34 runs in Adelaide.

04:14 Play video Maxwell the Magnificent: Sixes galore in rapid hundred

"He's a freak isn't he, it's an absolute pleasure to watch when he's going like that," Marsh said after arriving in Perth yesterday.

"He's such a valuable team member for us, what he brings with bat, ball and in the field."

The West Indies have made two changes with Kyle Mayers and Roston Chase replacing opener Brandon King and Shai Hope as the look to salvage some pride from a disastrous limited-overs tour in their last scheduled T20 international before hosting the World Cup in June.

White-ball head coach Darren Sammy remains hopeful of securing another two three-match series against South Africa and India to assist their preparations for the global tournament after failing to reach the main group stage of the previous edition in Australia in 2022.

Bartlett made his ODI debuts in the 3-0 whitewash of the Windies earlier this month after storming into national calculations with a career-best BBL campaign for the Brisbane Heat.

The Queensland right-armer led the competition for wickets with 20 at 14.70 with an economy of 7.63 to help the Heat to their second men's Big Bash title.

02:30 Play video Captain Powell's powerful 63 in vain for Windies

He then became the first Australian man to collect eight wickets in his first two one-day internationals, bettering Carl Rackemann's seven from 1983 with hauls for 4-17 and 4-21 at the MCG and Manuka Oval respectively to earn player of the series honours.

Hazlewood flagged previously he was unlikely to make the trip west when speaking to cricket.com.au after a cameo 3-43 in the second ODI in Sydney.

Hazlewood, who is Australia's most prolific T20 bowler in the past three years (51 wickets at 18.13), will rejoin a full-strength squad alongside fellow superstar quicks Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc for the three-match T20 tour of New Zealand beginning in Wellington next Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Stoinis revealed to Fox Cricket pre-match that he hurt his back in the warm-up of the previous match but should be "all good" to take his place for next week's trip across the Tasman Sea.

Men's Dettol T20I Series v West Indies

February 9: Australia won by 11 runs

February 11: Australia won by 34 runs

February 13: Perth Stadium, 7pm AEDT

Australia T20I squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Wes Agar, Xavier Bartlett, Jason Behrendorff, Tim David, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Shai Hope, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Oshane Thomas