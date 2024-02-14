Aussies, Proteas tight-lipped on teams for scorching Test

The mercury is set to soar above 40 degrees Celsius for a rare Test between Australia and South Africa

Australia and South Africa are staying tight-lipped on their XIs for the historic Test at the WACA Ground, with both teams to be confirmed at Thursday’s coin toss.

Scorching temperatures in Perth and the unknown of a Test wicket that has not been used in two years are weighing heavily on the minds of captains Alyssa Healy and Laura Wolvaardt.

Both skippers spent Wednesday weighing up their best bowling attacks and what call to make should the coin fall in their favour.

Nothing is expected to change with Australia’s top seven, and Healy confirmed on Wednesday Beth Mooney and Phoebe Litchfield would continue their partnership at the top of the order.

But the make-up of Australia’s bowling attack is the major question.

Sophie Molineux is in the mix for a return to the Aussie XI for the first time since 2021 following her recall after a torrid run with stress fractures and a ruptured ACL.

She is one of two left-arm spin options in the 14-player squad, and will likely have to squeeze incumbent Jess Jonassen out of the line-up if she is to make her return.

Speedster Darcie Brown is also a frontrunner to claim back her spot in the side after missing out in December’s match at Wankhede Stadium, filling the place left by left-arm quick Lauren Cheatle, who is unavailable after having a skin cancer removed from her neck.

"We're actually still settling on a couple of spots," Healy told reporters in Perth.

"We'll have one last look at the conditions today and probably get the team out to our group later tonight.

"It's been really challenging to finalise the XI with the 14 players that we've got in the squad because all 14 can do a job for us, so it's been quite tricky."

There are six potential Test debutants in the South African squad: Eliz-Mari Marx, Ayanda Hlubi, Meike De Ridder, Delmi Tucker, Masabata Klaas and Tazmin Brits.

It seems likely Brits would continue in her position at the top of the order alongside Wolvaardt, and fast bowler Klaas seems sure to debut after impressing throughout the white-ball legs.

Rookie quicks Marx and Hlubi, who came into the XI for South Africa’s history-making win in the second one-dayer, also put their hands up for selection and at least one should play.

The other spot is likely to be a choice between a pace bowler or left-arm spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba, who was dropped after the first ODI.

Star allrounder Marizanne Kapp did not participate in the Proteas' main training session on Tuesday but there are no concerns over her fitness, with the veteran instead managing her loads going into the four-day game.

Wolvaardt said a final call on the XI would be made on Wednesday afternoon.

"I think all of our players are very excited just to possibly be named in the XI, it's such a rare occasion for us to get to play a Test match and everyone has been so keen to put their hands up and get that opportunity," Wolvaardt said.

Temperatures in Perth have hovered around 35-40 degrees Celsius over the last week, and that trend is set to continue throughout the Test with a top of 43 forecast for day one, before some relief on day two with a top of 29.

But the mercury will rocket up again at the weekend, with highs of 37 and 42 predicted.

"They've put a lot of water into (the pitch), I watched them water it for the hour that I was keeping yesterday," Healy said.

"But it seems like from all reports, it's going to be a traditional WACA wicket where it could be a little bit tricky early on, but flatten out by the end of it and be a beautiful batting wicket.

"Whatever we do first tomorrow, we're going to have to work hard, make sure we're on point, but hopefully, find ourselves on top of the battle."

The session times for the four-day game remain the same as a five-day Test, but there will be a minimum of 100 overs bowled per day, up from the usual 90.

That heat will be particularly challenging for the Proteas, in unfamiliar conditions and playing just their second Test in the last decade.

"(Even) 26 is pretty hot for us so I think 41 is going to be crazy," Wolvaardt said.

"I think the recovery will be key for us just after a day's play.

"It's not something we're used to, coming back-to-back-to-back, usually we get a bit of a rest day after an ODI."

With no rain predicted, and extreme heat to be a factor, Healy said she was confident four days would be enough to ensure a result.

After winning six consecutive tosses from as many games in this multi-format series – eight on the trot including the final two matches in India last month – Healy is also resigned to her luck running out at some point.

"The girls already saying it's not going to happen because there's no way that (winning seven straight tosses) is possible," Healy laughed.

"I won't lie, it's been spinning around in my head of what we really want to do first tomorrow because it is so hot but in saying that, we're fit enough to be able to handle that.

"We'll have everything in place from a high-performance point of view to make sure we get the best out of all our players out there.

"I think the heat is going to be a big factor and on concentration levels and that resilience factor as well."

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

Third T20: Australia win by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

February 7: South Africa won by 84 runs

February 10: Australia won by 110 runs (DLS method)

Australia squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Heather Graham, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Grace Harris*, Jess Jonassen, Alana King**, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham *T20s only | **ODIs only

South Africa squad (T20Is & ODIs): Laura Wolvaardt (c), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder (wk), Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloe Tryon, Delmi Tucker

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am