WA's three-peat hopes alive as Short shreds Tigers

A third consecutive men's 50-over title is on the cards for WA, who clinched a berth in the final thanks to D'Arcy Short

Western Australia are into another Marsh One-Day Cup final after beating injury-depleted Tasmania with more than 13 overs to spare.

Chasing 4-320 on Wednesday in Hobart, the home side lost Mac Wright (knee) and Mitch Owens (side) after they were hurt in the field.

Tasmania's faint hopes of reaching the final rapidly disappeared as they were bowled out for 8-268 in 36.2 overs.

New South Wales will now host WA in the February 25 final, with the Sydney venue yet to be determined.

WA are the two-time defending one-day champions and have played in five of the last six finals, finishing third in the other season.

Their opener D'Arcy Short top-scored with 127 from 121 balls, with 15 fours and a six.

Cameron Bancroft scored 64 in a 147-run stand for the second wicket with Short that set up WA's formidable innings.

Sam Whiteman also contributed 49, while Hilton Cartwright (23no) and Nick Hobson (29no) scored at better than a run a ball at the end of the innings.

Billy Stanlake (2-54 from 10 overs) was the only Tasmanian bowler to take multiple wickets.

Charlie Wakim gave some respite from the WA batting onslaught when he took an outstanding one-handed catch in the deep to dismiss Whiteman.

The shot off Stanlake appeared certain to be a six, but Wakim brilliantly snared it on the boundary rope.

Wakim top-scored with 68 from 53 balls, with six fours and a six, as Tasmania's top five batters all made starts.

Jordan Silk also made 61, but no-one in the top order could score the century Tasmania needed to overhaul WA's imposing total.

WA debutant Bryce Jackson snared 3-67 from nine overs and Ashton Agar's 10 overs yielded 3-57.

