Adaptability key as Johnson eyes ‘unbelievable’ IPL shot

With competition tight to make the T20 World Cup squad, Spencer Johnson is banking on a steep learning curve at the IPL to hold him in good stead

Despite a rapid emergence as one of the nation's most exciting pace prospects, Spencer Johnson knows he's 'not a finished product' yet and is hoping a maiden Indian Premier League campaign can further enhance his claims for a spot in Australia's T20 World Cup squad.

Fresh off his first appearance for Australia on home soil in the last two matches of the Dettol T20I series victory over the West Indies, Johnson is set to hone his craft under the tutelage of Ashish Nehra and alongside star India quick Mohammed Shami in the world's best domestic T20 tournament when he joins Gujarat Titans next month for IPL 2024.

A left-arm swing bowler himself who represented India 147 times across the three formats, Nehra – the first Indian head coach to win the IPL in 2022 – has an eye for emerging left-armers after also recruiting Ireland's Josh Little to the Titans last year.

05:53 Play video Johnson hopes strong IPL triggers World Cup selection

Johnson capped another remarkable Australian summer with three wickets in the final two matches in his hometown of Adelaide and Perth, the 28-year-old tearaway regularly troubling the West Indian batters with his speed and bounce, even flooring Andre Russell in the third T20 in Perth with a steep bouncer that rattled the superstar allrounder on the glove.

Russell bounced back to slam the Australian attack for 71 runs from 29 balls in a match-winning knock before being dismissed by Johnson in final over of the innings.

"'Dre's' and unbelievable striker and it can be quite scary sometimes just bowling the ball," Johnson said of his battle with Russell, who at times was batting so deep in his crease to counter his pace that he was only centimetres from his stumps as he took the left-armer for two sixes and two fours.

"It either feels like you get him, or he gets you. I think he got the better of me tonight."

02:36 Play video Dre Russ lights up Perth with devastating 71

Competition is fierce for the back-up fast bowling spots in Australia's 15-player squad for June's T20 World Cup behind the 'big three' of Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Johnson, men's T20 player of the year Jason Behrendorff, Sean Abbott and debutant Xavier Bartlett were all given a chance to audition against the West Indies, while Nathan Ellis will tour New Zealand alongside the big three after recovering from a rib injury.

Neither Johnson, Behrendorff, Abbott or Bartlett are in Australia's squad to face their trans-Tasman rivals in another three T20s beginning in Wellington next Wednesday.

Johnson will link up with the Titans next month after scoring a monster A$1.78 million payday in December's auction and national men's selection chair George Bailey has previously indicated IPL performances will be considered when selecting Australia's final World Cup squad.

Behrendorff will also turn out for the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2024 after being retained by the franchise following a career-best 14-wicket season last year.

"There's still plenty of cricket between now and the World Cup," Johnson told cricket.com.au after returning 1-49 in Australia's 37-run loss in the third T20 in Perth last night.

"There's a lot of cricket to be played so a good IPL will hold me in good stead.

"But we've just won the ODI World Cup, and to break into that side, it's going to be pretty tough.

"So I can only do what I can do and hopefully a few performances might help."

02:26 Play video Every ball from unplayable Johnson's record-breaking spell

While Johnson's immediate focus shifts to South Australia's remaining three Marsh Sheffield Shield fixtures, his mind can't help but wander to the opportunity that awaits late next month at the Titans to work with the likes Shami (the leading wicket-taker at last year's ODI World Cup), Umesh Yadav, Little and Nehra.

Renowned for bowling a "hard length" that has helped him rise rapidly through the ranks of Australian fast bowlers since breaking onto the scene for the Brisbane Heat 13 months ago, Johnson knows he'll need to keep evolving to have success in the IPL and at international level.

"I feel like I'm not quite a finished product yet," Johnson said. "I'm still working, I'm still growing as a player.

"My plan A is hit that hard length and try and hit the top of stumps at 140-145kph.

"But as you saw (on Tuesday), it doesn't always work. So adapting to plans and playing different conditions, different moments (is crucial).

"We had them 5-79 and we potentially went a little bit aggressive and thought it might just happen so for me, defensive can also be attacking.

"It's only going to help me improve and become a better player the more I can play for Australia.

"And working with Mohammed Shami, Ashish Nehra, the coaches over (in India) and playing in unbelievable stadiums against unbelievable players, there's so much to look forward to so I'm just embracing it."