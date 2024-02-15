Proteas insist they weren’t ratted by Kapp’s late withdrawal

South Africa say an eleventh hour change that saw their star allrounder out of the XI did not impact their confidence

Marizanne Kapp’s late withdrawal from the WACA Test did not rattle South Africa, Proteas pace bowler Masabata Klaas has insisted despite her team’s difficult reintroduction to the longest format.

Superstar allrounder Kapp, whose efforts with bat and ball were instrumental in helping the Proteas achieve historic first wins over Australia in T20s and ODIs on this tour, was ruled out of the match due to illness on Thursday morning.

In positive news for the 34-year-old, the Proteas camp later confirmed she was on the mend and was expected to be well enough to physically attend the remainder of the Test, albeit as a spectator.

But they were sorely in need of her with bat in hand – Kapp has a Test high score of 150 – as they were dismissed for a record-low 76 in 31.2 overs after being put in to bat first by Australia on a bouncy WACA pitch.

Instead, her contribution was limited to a hot take on team selection via X (formerly Twitter) from her sickbed on Thursday afternoon.

Klaas bowling brilliant here, Marx would’ve been the X-factor along with klaas on this wicket. She bowls a heavy ball….. #AUSvsSA — Marizanne Kapp (@kappie777) February 15, 2024

Asked if the Proteas were left rattled by Kapp’s late withdrawal ahead of only their second Test in the last decade, Klaas said: "I don’t think so."

"We're confident enough and have a strong batting line-up, so I won't say that her not being here affected the team."

Australia lead by 175 runs with five wickets in hand going into the second day of the Test, and the Proteas face a significant uphill battle to get themselves back into the game.

But the late dismissal of Alyssa Healy, caught and bowled on 99, in the final minutes before stumps will give the tourists a boost.

"Her wicket was a game-changer, but we have to come back ... we still have another five wickets to take tomorrow," Klaas said.

"We are positive enough of coming back and then playing to the best of our abilities ... it's all about going back to the drawing board and taking out the positives out of today going forward."

Australia batters Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner will resume on 54no and 0no respectively on Friday morning.

And Beth Mooney expects the message to the pair – and the remainder of the Australia batting line-up – to be a simple one.

"We’re obviously in a pretty good spot … (get through) the first half an hour tomorrow and then if we make it to the new ball, that would be quite tough (for them), if we can keep the South Africans out there as long as possible," Mooney told ABC radio.

"You bat long and well once and hopefully you don’t have to bat again."

While Kapp’s absence was undoubtedly to the advantage of Australia, Mooney admitted there was a feeling of disappointment among the hosts when they learned she would be unable to play what would have been just the third Test of her lengthy international career.

"I think it would have presented a huge challenge for us - I did waste two days in the nets practising facing her," Mooney said.

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

Third T20: Australia win by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

February 7: South Africa won by 84 runs

February 10: Australia won by 110 runs (DLS method)

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

South Africa Test squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker