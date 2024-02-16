'More to come': Big things tipped for Test star Sutherland

Annabel Sutherland's stunning Test knock at the WACA has earned praise from teammates, rivals and greats of the game

As Annabel Sutherland became the latest member of Australia’s ‘200 club’ on Friday, one of its earliest inductees was on hand to give her an official welcome.

Aussie great Michelle Goszko was calling the WACA Test for the ABC during Sutherland’s epic double hundred, and at stumps, she made a big call about the 22-year-old allrounder.

"I don’t imagine that is going to be her only double century, I reckon there's more in the bank … we’re so very, very privileged to have been here today to witness that," Goszko said on ABC radio after stumps.

Just nine women have hit Test match double centuries, and no one has managed it more than once.

Goszko was the third, scoring 204 against England during the 2001 Ashes, and the second Australian behind Joanne Broadbent – who was quick to text her former teammate asking her to pass her well wishes on to Sutherland.

At just 22 years of age, Sutherland looks built for Test cricket.

She proved as much at Trent Bridge eight months ago when she became the first woman to score a Test century from No.8, but her masterclass of technique, concentration and fitness on a bouncy WACA pitch in the height of Perth’s summer was on another level.

"You run out of superlatives for Belsy, she's just awesome," Australia quick Kim Garth told Fox Cricket.

"I've heard it in the comments box a few times, she really is made for Test cricket.

"She worked so hard on her game and deserves everything that comes her way and it's a sign of a really special cricketer I think."

Sutherland ensured South Africa remained in the field for the best part of four sessions, punishing their increasingly weary attack.

But at the end of the day, pace bowler Nadine de Klerk admitted it was impossible not to appreciate her achievement.

"That was exceptional, I don't think I've ever seen that good an innings live," de Klerk told reporters after play.

"She batted beautifully, she put the bowlers under pressure.

"She was aggressive, even when we took the new ball she just took us on and she batted beautifully, so all credit to her I think.

"At a stage it was really difficult to bowl to her … spin didn't work, seam didn't work and she was just smashing us all around the ground.

"That was a brilliant innings from her."

Sutherland made her international debut during a T20 tri-series in Canberra in early 2020 but after several years biding her time on the fringes of the team, the Victorian is rapidly becoming a headline act.

She joked on broadcast she had needed to make the most of ample time to bat in this Test match, given she bats down the order – as low as No.8 – in ODIs and T20Is, due to the depth in Australia’s line-up.

That will change over time and Sutherland is poised to be a star with bat and ball in this team for a decade.

It is likely she will not be the only Sutherland doing so, either – during her innings, her brother Will was busy claiming a five-wicket haul for Victoria in the Sheffield Shield, with their parents keeping close tabs on his progress while soaking in their daughter’s innings live.

James and Heidi Sutherland watch Annabel's knock for the ages at the WACA // Getty

"It's special, it probably hasn't quite sunk in yet what exactly it means to me," Annabel told reporters.

"But it was so nice just to spend the day out there and soak up what a great place it is to bat out on the WACA.

"I felt like I came in with pretty good plans around what was going to be dangerous and what was in my wheelhouse to keep scoring, so it was pretty good fun once I felt in and I was just able to enjoy it."

Sutherland added she had been unaware of how close she came to passing teammate Ellyse Perry’s 213no, which remains the highest score by an Australian woman in Tests.

But she had plenty of praise for Perry, who fittingly also enjoyed a breakout Test at the same venue 10 years ago when she hit her first fifty in the format and took her first five-wicket haul.

"I'm very happy for her to keep that record, she deserves it," Sutherland said of her teammate and friend.

"I didn't know that, but she's a incredible player and an even better person and just the amount of time she's spent with the young girls coming through is a testament to that.

"(She’s the) ultimate ‘team first’ player.

"You guys all see the stuff on field but she's a great human off the field (too)."

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

Third T20: Australia win by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

February 7: South Africa won by 84 runs

February 10: Australia won by 110 runs (DLS method)

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

South Africa Test squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker