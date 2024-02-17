'Modern-day game': Busy Aussies shift attention to T20s

The changing landscape of women's cricket will see majority of the team head overseas just days after a stunning Test win over South Africa

With an historic Test victory against South Africa done and dusted, Australia will pack away their Baggy Green and turn their attention to the shortest format with their sights on a fourth-straight T20 World Cup title.

Australia wrapped up an innings-and-284-run victory inside three days at the WACA Ground, a result that will give the players bound for the Women’s Premier League a bonus day off before they fly to India.

A packed four-and-a-half months have seen Australia win ODI and T20I series at home against the West Indies, participate in Weber WBBL|09, contest a multi-format series against India in Mumbai before defeating the Proteas 12-4 at home.

But there is no respite just yet, with 10 members of the 14-player Test squad set to fly to India early next week for the WPL.

07:49 Play video Healy reflects on dominant Test win

Australia’s next assignment is a three ODI, three T20 tour of Bangladesh, due to start days after the WPL final, with the exact schedule yet to be publicly confirmed.

The one-dayers in Bangladesh are part of the ICC Women’s ODI Championship, while the T20s will be a crucial chance to scout the local conditions before the country hosts the T20 World Cup in September and October.

But after that, the Australians will have an extended break before their next home T20 series against New Zealand in September.

"It is want it is," Australia captain Alyssa Healy said on Saturday.

"There's probably a little bit of fatigue around the group but in saying that, but this is our job now and this is the modern-day game.

"We're jetting off somewhere new basically the day after we finished a series, it's not like you get three days to celebrate a series win anymore.

08:11 Play video Australia v South Africa | Only Test | Day three

"Everyone's the ultimate professional in that changeroom and yes, they'll enjoy the Test win but in saying that they'll have their mind set on what they need to do to get through WPL but also get themselves right for Bangladesh, knowing we've got a bit of a break after that."

Healy will skipper UP Warriorz once again in the WPL, where she will be joined by her deputy Tahlia McGrath and T20 star Grace Harris.

Victorian trio Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham are headed to Royal Challengers Bangalore, while Ashleigh Gardner, Phoebe Litchfield and Beth Mooney join Gujarat Giants alongside Proteas captain Laura Wolvaardt.

Jess Jonassen, who had already returned to Brisbane after missing Test selection, will be reunited with Annabel Sutherland and former captain Meg Lanning at Delhi Capitals.

Kim Garth and Alana King were not picked up in the auction but will feature in the three-day Australia ‘A’ red-ball game in Adelaide early next month alongside Darcie Brown, while Megan Schutt will get a well-deserved break after opting out of the WPL auction.

Women's CommBank T20I Series v South Africa

First T20: Australia won by eight wickets

Second T20: South Africa won by six wickets

Third T20: Australia win by five wickets

Women's CommBank ODI Series v South Africa

First ODI: Australia won by eight wickets

February 7: South Africa won by 84 runs

February 10: Australia won by 110 runs (DLS method)

Women's CommBank Test Match v South Africa

February 15-18: Only Test, WACA Ground, Perth 11.00am

Australia Test squad: Alyssa Healy (c), Darcie Brown, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Georgia Wareham

South Africa Test squad: Laura Wolvaardt, Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Mieke de Ridder, Ayanda Hlubi, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Klaas, Suné Luus, Eliz-Mari Marx, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Chloé Tryon, Delmi Tucker