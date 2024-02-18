Chappell-Hadlee Trophy up for grabs in T20 series

The trophy for trans-Tasman 50-over contests has been extended to include T20 internationals, starting with this week's series in New Zealand

There will be an extra piece of silverware available in New Zealand this week for Australia's bulging trophy cabinet, with the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy now to be up for grabs in T20 series.

First introduced 2004-05 for 50-over matches only, that has now been extended to the game's shortest format. With a T20 World Cup coming up this year, there are no one-day games on this tour, with two Tests to follow the three-game T20 series. Indeed, there are no further ODIs between the two nations for the remainder of cricket's current Future Tours Program, which runs until mid-2027.

The trophy is named in honour of Australia's celebrated brothers Ian, Greg and Trevor Chappell and the New Zealand cricket dynasty Walter Hadlee and sons Barry, Dayle and Sir Richard.

With the endorsement of both the Chappell and Hadlee families, Cricket Australia and New Zealand Cricket announced the inclusion of T20I to recognise its increased prominence on the international schedule with one of the two white ball formats prioritised depending on the upcoming ICC tournament (the biennial T20 World Cup or quadrennial ODI World Cup).

The trophy has become symbolic of cricket’s intense trans-Tasman rivalry with Australia winning the series seven times, New Zealand four and two series drawn. Australia retained the trophy the last time it was contested in 2022-23 with a 3-0 series victory.

In further changes, the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy will no longer be awarded for one-off games during ICC tournaments and a points system will be formulated for back-to-back ODI and T20I series to avoid the possibility of the trophy being exchanged twice within weeks.

Former Australian captain Greg Chappell said it was pleasing to have T20 cricket added to the awarding of the trophy on top of ODIs.

"Having our family name on the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy is a great source of pride for Ian, Trevor and myself and we are pleased that it will now be awarded for bilateral T20I series as well as ODIs," Chappell said.

"I am a great believer in promoting young players through the pathways and national system and it will be particularly pleasing to see some young Australian players competing with their Kiwi counterparts for the trophy in years to come."

Former New Zealand great Sir Richard Hadlee said the changes will enhance future series.

"It's great that the trophy will have more visibility and profile. I like the new conditions too - especially in the event of back-to-back 20-over and 50-over series," Hadlee said.

"It means all games will continue to be relevant, and that the trophy will remain on the line for a longer period - plenty to play for."

02:31 Play video The greatest moments in Trans-Tasman series

CA chief executive Nick Hockley said Australia's rivalry with New Zealand would grow even stronger.

"Our rivalry with New Zealand is one of the best in world cricket and the inclusion of T20 Internationals will ensure the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy has even greater relevance in years to come," Hockley said.



"We’re looking forward to more great clashes with the Black Caps with the trophy on the line starting with the three-match T20 International series beginning in Wellington on Wednesday."

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

February 21: First T20, Wellington, 5.10pm AEDT

February 23: Second T20, Auckland, 5.10pm AEDT

February 25: Third T20, Auckland, 11am AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

February 29 – March 4: First Test, Wellington, 9am AEDT

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch, 9am AEDT

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.