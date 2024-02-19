Green 'finds flow' before NZ Tests as WA hold on for draw

07:05 Play video Tasmania v Western Australia | Sheffield Shield | Day 4

Cameron Green will arrive in New Zealand for next week's first Test in tip-top form after reaching triple figures in first-class cricket for the first time in nearly a year.

Along with Cameron Bancroft who posted his third century of the Marsh Sheffield Shield season, Green ensured Western Australia held on for a draw on the final day of their contest with ladder-leaders Tasmania in Hobart.

The four-day game at Bellerive Oval was called off early on Monday afternoon with WA 2-242 in their second innings. Third-placed WA expect they will now need to win their final two matches to make the Shield final.

Bancroft finished on 100 not out, anchoring the visitors with his 205-ball innings, while Green brought up his ton with a six and a three off successive balls and was unbeaten on 103 after hitting 11 fours and a six in his 142-ball knock.

02:44 Play video Green tunes up for NZ tour with sparkling Shield ton

It was an encouraging hand from Green, playing in a rare Shield game for his state, with the 24-year-old's next assignment to come in the Test series opener against the Black Caps in Wellington from February 29.

The allrounder, who was recently recalled into the Test No.4 spot, had not scored a first-class ton since his maiden Test century in Ahmedabad in March last year.

"It’s a bit of a luxury to play with Cam," said Bancroft, this season's standout Shield batter with 692 runs at 57.66.

"He's obviously flying around the world playing for Australia. He's a quality player, he played really nicely today.

"He got a bit more flow into his batting the longer the innings went on I thought. I'm sure he'll be really pleased with that and hopefully it's something he can carry forward into New Zealand."

02:17 Play video Bancroft's supreme Shield form continues with third ton of season

The two Camerons came together with WA 2-86 after losing opener Sam Whiteman (28) and No.3 Jayden Goodwin (5) in quick succession.

While it wasn't quite a crisis, the visitors needed a solid partnership to stay out of trouble on the last day, and Bancroft and Green delivered.

A rain-hit final day of the Victoria-NSW match at the SCG ensured the Tigers remained top of the standings ahead of the second-placed Vics, who were just two wickets away from a win that would have sent them to the top of the table.

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings

Team Matches played M Wins W Losses L Drawn D No results N/R Deductions Ded. Batting Bonus Bat Bowling Bonus Bowl Total points PTS 1 Tasmanian Tigers Men TAS 8 4 1 3 0 0 5.66 6.3 38.96 2 Victoria Men VIC 8 4 2 2 0 0 4.74 6.2 36.94 3 Western Australia Men WA 8 3 2 3 0 0 4.09 7.4 32.49 4 NSW Men NSW 8 3 3 2 0 0 3.82 7 30.82 5 Queensland Bulls QLD 8 2 4 2 0 0 3.54 6.4 23.94 6 South Australia Redbacks SA 8 2 6 0 0 0 3.61 7.8 23.41 Legend M: Matches played W: Wins L: Losses D: Drawn N/R: No results Ded.: Deductions Bat: Batting Bonus Bowl: Bowling Bonus PTS: Total points

Tasmanian Caleb Jewell was named player of the match for his career-best 227 in the Tigers' second innings, with Beau Webster lauding the opener after the duo shared a 183-run partnership.

"Caleb's an exceptional player," Webster said of the left-hander who had only passed fifty once this season before his maiden double ton.

"Even though he hasn’t got the runs this season, we know he has that in him and that's why we keep him at the top of the order, he's that dasher that can win a game in a session.

"It changed the game, changed the whole momentum. It was his first double (century) that put us in an unlosable position, really."

05:30 Play video Jewell shines brightly with career-best 227

The home side declared on their overnight score of 8-537, setting WA an improbable target of 449 in a day.

Tasmania next host Victoria in a top-of-the-table game, while WA are also at home from March 1 against second-last Queensland.