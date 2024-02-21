Big three reunited for first T20I against New Zealand

Australia leave out Steve Smith as Kiwis elect to bat first in Wellington series opener

Australia's big three pacemen have been reunited for the first time in the shortest format in over a year, but Steve Smith will miss the opening match of the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy series against New Zealand.

Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood will be straight into the action after Kiwi captain Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bat at Wellington's Sky Stadium.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitch Santner (c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson Australia XI: Travis Head, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis (wk), Tim David, Matt Short, Pat Cummins, Mitch Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

The Aussies' three star quicks have not played together since the 2022 T20 World Cup at home - a disappointing campaign in which they failed to qualify out of the group stage.

Matthew Short will have the chance to push his case for the next edition of that event, in June in the USA and Caribbean, after he was given the nod over Smith for Wednesday's first T20I.

Short has been listed to bat at No.7, below finisher Tim David. Travis Head returns to open the batting with David Warner after missing the home T20 series against West Indies, knocking captain Mitch Marsh down to first drop.

Josh Inglis is taking the gloves with the team's vice-captain Matthew Wade expected to be available for the second and third games, both in Auckland, having stayed back in Hobart for the birth of his third child.

Spencer Johnson will carry the drinks alongside Smith, but Marsh has already flagged the visitors will rotate their side around throughout the three-game series.

Santner is captaining in place of Kane Williamson, who is missing the series due to the birth of his second child. The absence of Daryl Mitchell (injury) further weakens the hosts, but Australia are wary of young opener Finn Allen.

Josh Clarkson, the 27-year-old who has starred in NZ's Super Smash competition, is making his T20I debut for the Black Caps.

While many of Australia's top players will feature in this year's Indian Premier League (including Starc and Cummins), Australia have no other T20Is scheduled after this tour before their first match of the ICC's showpiece T20 event.

Marsh appears likely to captain the side for the tournament, but has not been formally appointed to the role.

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

February 21: First T20, Wellington, 5.10pm AEDT

February 23: Second T20, Auckland, 5.10pm AEDT

February 25: Third T20, Auckland, 11am AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

February 29 – March 4: First Test, Wellington, 9am AEDT

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch, 9am AEDT

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.