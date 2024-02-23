LIVE: Kiwis chasing 175 after Aussies struggle with bat

New Zealand are in the box seat to level the Chappell-Hadlee Trophy T20I series at 1-1 after Australia flopped with the bat at Eden Park, limping to 174 on the Eden Park postage stamp.

The visitors raced to 1-85 in the seventh over, thanks to Travis Head (45 off 22) belting five early sixes, but fell in heap attempting to replicate the opener's big hitting at the pocket-sized rugby ground.

Lockie Ferguson (4-12) dismissed returning opener Steve Smith to lead an outstanding bowling performance as the Aussies' eyes proved bigger than their stomach, losing 6-53 in the space of 46 balls.

All of them were attempting to clear the modest boundaries at the rectangular-shaped Auckland venue where scores well above 200 are regularly chased down in T20s.

Pat Cummins (28 off 22) blazed five fours to give his fellow bowlers something to defend.

Captain Mitchell Santner (2-35) was miserly with the ball and swung all the right moves in the field, while Ben Sears (2-29), brought into bolster the hosts' pace stocks, bowled with vigour.

"They got off to a flyer, played some pretty nice shots," Ferguson told the host broadcaster. "We got a bit unlucky early on, but fought back. I thought Searsy was exceptional tonight, he bowled some great cross-seamers."

Trent Boult, playing his first T20I since November 2022, conceded 20 off his first over in what looked to be a sign of things to come, as Smith (opening in place of the rested David Warner) played a sequence of audacious ramp shots.

The Black Caps' troubles deepened when wicketkeeper Devon Conway was forced from the field with a left thumb injury early in the Australian innings and substitute fielder Ish Sodhi made a meal of a high catch off Australia captain Mitch Marsh.

UPDATE | Devon Conway has left Eden Park to undergo an X-ray on his injured left thumb after sustaining a blow while wicket-keeping in tonight’s second T20I.



A further update will be provided once more information is known. #NZvAUS pic.twitter.com/zvM6kjDwbs — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 23, 2024

But Ferguson trapped Smith lbw for 11 with a big in-swinger on his first ball, before a fired-up Sears sparked the procession of wickets when Head chopped onto the tall right-armer.

Marsh lived a charmed life as NZ twice failed to catch his miscued hoicks in the outfield, but was eventually caught by Boult off Santner.

NZ left out Tim Southee (rest), Rachin Ravindra (knee injury) and Sodhi, while David Warner, Matt Short and Mitchell all dropped out of the side that pulled off a last-ball victory in Wellington on Wednesday.

New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Devon Conway (wk), Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult, Ben Sears Australia XI: Travis Head, Steve Smith, Mitch Marsh (c), Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

February 21: First T20: Australia win by six wickets with 0 balls to spare

February 23: Second T20, Auckland, 5.10pm AEDT

February 25: Third T20, Auckland, 11am AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

February 29 – March 4: First Test, Wellington, 9am AEDT

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch, 9am AEDT

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.