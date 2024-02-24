David reveals form fears before NZ heroics

A sub-par BBL left Tim David frustrated but he's bounced back to his devastating best in national colours to fire Australia's T20 World Cup hopes

Tim David admits there was a time during his recent wretched BBL stint he began wondering if the power-hitting prowess that has rendered him an invaluable global T20 commodity might be on the wane.

In 10 outings for Hobart Hurricanes in KFC BBL|13, David managed just 112 runs at an average of 16 and comparatively skinny (by his bludgeoning standards) strike rate of 135 as his team finished outside the finals for the second consecutive season.

It led some to question the 27-year-old's credentials for Australia's T20 squad with the next World Cup in West Indies and Caribbean less than six months away.

But as the quintessential short-form freelancer who spends his year travelling the world as a bat for hire, free from the obligations that come with national and state contracts, David's belief in his unique skills set is rivalled only by his preparedness to work hard on maintaining it.

It should therefore come as no surprise to anyone who has closely followed his remarkable if unconventional career that he has delivered match-deciding innings in four of his past five outings for Australia, where he's averaged 157 at a strike of 199 against world-class bowlers.

"It's never fun to go through, and you go 'am I falling apart?'," David said today as he reflected on the BBL form slump.

"But I always feel like if I put the work in, I'm going to keep improving, and you trust that.

"The hardest part is probably for the people around you, the coaches of the side, they're frustrated because they're trying to get performances out of someone … and it's not happening.

"So I feel like I probably let other people down more than myself, because I know away from the games I'm putting the work in, trying to improve, doing extra stuff all the time.

"You have to trust it will come good in the long run, until you get to a certain point when someone might have to tap you on the shoulder and say 'you've really lost it'.

"Thankfully, I didn't get to that stage."

Prior to last Wednesday's opening T20I against New Zealand at Wellington, which David effectively won for his team by belting an unbeaten 31 from 10 balls including the winning boundary off the final delivery, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh claimed the number six batting role was the toughest in 20-over cricket.

If that's the case, then David – who has settled into that vital middle-order position since earning his Australia cap 18 months ago – looms as one of his team's most valuable commodities heading into the World Cup.

The Singapore-born batter, who played his junior and early senior club cricket in Perth before 14 T20Is for Singapore, acknowledges the ability to hit the ball to or beyond the boundary from first delivery faced is a highly specialised skill, but does not share his skipper's view it's the hardest.

Having witnessed first-hand the troubles Australia's top order experienced against Black Caps quicks Lockie Ferguson, Adam Milne and Ben Sears – who swung the new ball and reduced the visitors to 6-122 in last night's 12th over – he sees batting at the top of the order as a tougher assignment.

"I've played a lot of T20 games batting in the middle-order now, so I've seen a lot of scenarios and I'm learning all the time, trying to improve all the time," David said.

"That's a role that I prepare for a lot, and I think what he (Marsh) means by saying it's the hardest is that there's not a lot of guys that specialise in that position.But I don't think it's the hardest position.

"If you put me out there against the swinging ball at the start, where Heady (match high scorer Travis Head) was, it would have looked a lot different.

"So there's different skills sets that suit roles, but I'm certainly confident when I walk into a scenario and can try and have a positive impact for the side."

The scenario that confronted him last night was one of the few he's not seen often in a career that's taken him to domestic franchise competitions in India, England, Pakistan, South Africa, West Indies, USA and the UAE in recent years.

With Australia's top-order holing out in failed attempts to clear the invitingly close straight boundaries at Auckland's Eden Park, David went to the wicket in the 10th over with the very real prospect of facing 30 or more deliveries for the first time in Australia colours.

He duly defended the first two balls he received after Marsh and Glenn Maxwell had departed in quick succession, then knocked the third to long-on for a single before instinct took over and he belted the first of three boundaries before he also succumbed to a miscued pull.

David conceded he doesn't often get to bat with so much time remaining in an innings, but is conscious of assessing of whatever game scenario confronts him and adapting his batting approach to that situation.

The circumstances with which he's most familiar are those that unfolded at Wellington where the equation was a dauntingly straightforward 44 runs required for victory from 19 balls when he joined Marsh in the middle of Sky Stadium.

"The most obvious thing is you have to be pretty aggressive to have a chance of winning the game," David said of the mindset he took into that moment.

"The overriding feeling was that we were a good chance because of the way the pitch was playing, and the boundary sizes square were short.

"I was saying to Mitch 'I think we need five or six sixes in 14 balls, or 15 balls' and I didn’t feel like I was going to get it (the target) running twos.

"My strength is to take the game on and it probably came to a certain stage in that game where I was like 'we’ve got to make a dent here, try and get the runs', so it kind of evolved from there.

"The big thing that’s spoken about is that if guys can go out and play their best game, we are going to win matches.

"We aren’t going out there trying not to make mistakes, it’s really important to be in that positive mindset."

Having started with a couple of measured singles off NZ spinner Mitchell Santner, David wound up in Milne's penultimate over and squeezed a yorker for four past the keeper then consecutive sixes down the ground.

With 16 needed off the final over, David and Marsh struggled to get bat on ball for the first few deliveries as veteran NZ seamer Tim Southee found reverse swing that made his yorkers tough to get away.

But when he marginally missed his length with the fifth delivery, David flicked the resulting full toss into the boundary rope at backward square which left four needed from the ultimate ball.

"The ball was actually reversing a bit, so as he (Southee) bowled it I knew it kind of was going to be hard to get under, and it felt like it tailed in a bit," David recalled of that instant that will remain an enduring image for Australian cricket.

"But I felt like I hit it pretty well, and I just looked up and I was like 'oh, it's gone in the gap – come on let's run'.

"And then thankfully it went for four, so it was a pretty good feeling.

"But it's so hard to control the outcome at that stage, you're just trying to put pressure on the bowler and put a good swing on the ball, react to what comes down.

"I think in my career so far, periods where I've tried to control the outcome too much or tried to plan too far ahead, you end up messing it up.

"You can't control the outcome. I've lost so many games playing in that position, in the same thing, so when it does come off and you win one, it feels pretty good."

