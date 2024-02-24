Wade to captain as Johnson earns recall for third T20I

Matthew Wade will take the captaincy reins for the final Chappell-Hadlee Trophy T20I against New Zealand at Eden Park, as Australia rest a trio of their all-format stars ahead of next week's Test series opener.

Mitch Marsh hands the leadership over to Wade as the allrounder sits out Sunday's match along with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, with Spencer Johnson in to play his first game of the series.

Mitchell Santner won the toss and elected to bowl in what could be a rain-affected contest in Auckland, where the forecast was not promising for the day game.

Australia XI: Travis Head, Steve Smith, Matthew Short, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Tim David, Matthew Wade (c/wk), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Spencer Johnson New Zealand XI: Finn Allen, Will Young, Tim Seifert (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult, Ben Sears

Mitchell Starc is back in the XI after resting Friday's series-sealing win at the same venue, while David Warner was ruled out due to injury having also missed the second T20I.

It gives Steve Smith another opportunity to open the batting, while Matthew Short is back to bat at three – a more familiar top-order spot having been picked to play as a finisher in the first T20I.

The Kiwis have been forced to bring Tim Seifert in to keep wickets after Devon Conway hurt his thumb injury on Friday, with the opener under a cloud for the Thursday's first Test.

Fellow top-order bat Rachin Ravindra is expected to be fit for that match but remained sidelined from the T20Is due to a knee complaint.

Lockie Ferguson has been 'managed' out of the team after standout performances in the first two T20s.

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

February 21: First T20: Australia win by six wickets with 0 balls to spare

February 23: Second T20: Australia won by 72 runs

February 25: Third T20, Auckland, 11am AEDT

Australia T20 squad: Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Tim David, Nathan Ellis, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Glenn Maxwell, Matt Short, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Matthew Wade, David Warner, Adam Zampa

New Zealand T20 squad: Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Josh Clarkson, Mitchell Santner (c), Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee, Adam Milne, Trent Boult

February 29 – March 4: First Test, Wellington, 9am AEDT

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch, 9am AEDT

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.