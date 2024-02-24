LIVE: WA bowl first in quest for Marsh Cup three-peat

Two-time reigning champions WA have asked NSW to bat first in the 2023-24 Marsh Cup final at Cricket Central

Western Australia have sent NSW in at Cricket Central in Sydney in their quest to claim a historic Marsh One-Day Cup three-peat.

The two-time reigning domestic 50-over champions are seeking to become just the second state after their opponents to win the One-Day Cup three seasons in a row following the Blues consecutive triumphs from 1991-92 to 1993-94 and 2000-01 to 2002-03.

WA have made three changes to the side that beat Tasmania by 52 runs to qualify for the 2023-24 decider with Jason Behrendorff, Cooper Connolly and Joel Paris replacing Keaton Critchell, Bryce Jackson and Cameron Gannon in the XI.

NSW have named an unchanged side after downing Victoria by seven wickets in a tense rain-reduced final-round clash to knock the Vics off top spot and out of the final.

NSW XI: Daniel Hughes, Jack Edwards, Blake Macdonald, Moises Henriques (c), Oliver Davies, Matthew Gilkes (wk), Chris Green, Ben Dwarshuis, Will Salzmann, Jackson Bird, Tanveer Sangha WA XI: Josh Philippe (wk), D'Arcy Short, Cameron Bancroft, Sam Whiteman (c), Hilton Cartwright, Cooper Connolly, Nick Hobson, Ashton Agar, Joel Paris, Andrew Tye, Jason Behrendorff

NSW and WA are the most successful men's domestic 50-over sides and have played off in three of the past four Marsh Cup finals.

WA would claim an unprecedented 17th domestic men's 50-over title if victorious today, while NSW are chasing their 13th crown.

With the SCG unavailable for today's match, Cricket NSW's new Cricket Central facility in Silverwater will host the 2023-24 decider.

The two sides played in their only other men's List A match at the venue this season in November with NSW winning by two wickets.

The competition's most successful batter in recent times, Daniel Hughes, will open for NSW alongside Jack Edwards after Sam Whiteman elected to bowl first.

Hughes is a key wicket for WA in today's clash with his 11th List A ton securing the Blues' spot in the season finale. His 11 Marsh Cup centuries is six more than the next best of current players (Ben McDermott on five hundreds).

Rising WA spin-bowling allrounder Connolly is playing his first match since the Big Bash after recovering from a quad strain, but they've lost star allrounder Aaron Hardie to a calf strain.

Cameron Green is also unavailable after joining the Australian Test squad in New Zealand.

Marsh Cup 2023-24 standings