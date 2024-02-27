Wagner announces surprise retirement on eve of Australia Tests

04:59 Play video Every wicket: Neil Wagner's 17 Aussie scalps

Neil Wagner will not feature in New Zealand's Tests against Australia beginning this week after the paceman announced his surprise retirement less than 48 hours out from the series getting underway.

Wagner, the lion-hearted left-armer who bows out in fifth spot among the Kiwis' all-time men's Test leading wicket-takers with 260 victims at 27, confirmed his decision at an emotional press conference in Wellington on Tuesday.

Wagner said he decided to retire after a tough conversation with coach Gary Stead after their series win over South Africa, when Stead informed him he wouldn't be picked for the Australia Tests.

The 37-year-old will not be in the XI for the Australia series opener at Basin Reserve starting Thursday, and would be released from the squad ahead of the second Test in Christchurch.

"It’s been an emotional week," Wagner reflected. "It’s not easy to step away from something you’ve given so much to and got so much out of, but it’s now time for others to step up and take this team forward.

07:31 Play video Wagner goes head-to-head with Wade, Smith, Warner

"My teammates have always meant the world to me and all I’ve ever wanted to do was what was best for the team - I hope that’s the legacy I will leave.

"I’m looking forward to one final week in camp and will be doing everything I can to help prepare and support the boys."

The South African-born pacemen fought tears in an emotional press conference on Tuesday, thanking those in the Black Caps setup and his family.

"It's been amazing to be a part of the Black Caps. To be able to represent New Zealand and to have the black cap on my head has been some of the proudest moments of my life," he said.

02:39 Play video No one has ever bowled like Wagner: Wade

Stead said he would leave "as one of the greats".

"Not many people get to leave the game in the way that Neil has," he said.

"We will remember him for his lion-heartedness."

Wagner was part of the New Zealand side that won the inaugural World Test Championship in 2021. In his last Test at the Basin Reserve, he took the wicket of England's Jimmy Anderson for a dramatic one-run win, and will continue to play domestic cricket.

Qantas Tour of New Zealand

Watch all the action from the NZvAUS Tour live and exclusive on Foxtel and Kayo Sports. Click Here to subscribe

February 29 – March 4: First Test, Wellington, 9am AEDT

March 8-12: Second Test, Christchurch, 9am AEDT

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith (vc), Mitchell Starc

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young.