Unplayable Podcast: Marnus' maiden voyage across the ditch

Marnus Labuschagne is yet to play a match in New Zealand and knows the heat will be on in Wellington

01:12 Play video Labuschagne names his best Test knock against the Kiwis

Australia's No.3 Marnus Labuschagne joins the podcast! He chats to Louis Cameron from 12:07.

There's also been drama days out from the first New Zealand-Australia Test match - Kiwi quick Neil Wagner has retired from the game and won't play in the two Tests against the Aussies.

Beamed across the ditch from Wellington, cricket.com.au's Andrew Ramsey gives Josh Schonafinger the lowdown on NZ's windiest city and what to expect from the green pitch that's been rolled out in the middle of a roundabout.

This podcast is brought to you by Qantas, the Spirit of Australia.

