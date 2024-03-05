Voll smashes double century in red-ball clash

A huge score from Georgia Voll opened up the Green v Gold fixture with a bang

Georgia Voll has dominated the opening day of the inaugural Green v Gold three-day match with an unbeaten double century at Karen Rolton Oval.

Green piled on a huge 3-355 before declaring as soon as Voll reached her 200th run.

Batting first for the Green team, Voll's knock included 26 boundaries as she combined for century partnerships with Chloe Piparo (66) and Maddy Darke (57).

The players have a laugh after in-close fielder Emma de Broughe was hit by a Georgia Voll pull shot // Getty

Fresh off a strong WNCL campaign where she notched two centuries, the 20-year-old Queenslander's massive innings on Tuesday came in front of Australia coach Shelley Nitschke, who watched on with keen interest.

And Voll says she didn't change much in preparation for the multi-day encounter.

"I haven't faced a red ball since I was 12," Voll said after the day's play.

"It was nice to get the opportunity to face a red ball and face the girls for a long period of time and test my skills.

"(My preparation was) not too dissimilar to a one-day game or a T20 game.

"I just tried to leave some balls in training last week (laughs).

"I didn't want to change the way I play too much because I've been pretty happy with the way I've been playing in the WNCL in the back end of the year.

"So I wanted to play the same style but just do it for longer."

Grace Parsons was the bright spot for Gold's bowling attack in batter-friendly conditions // Getty

Voll admitted that for her net sessions in the lead-in she's had coaches applying sunscreen to red balls in order to keep them swinging, but what she faced was a staggering 59 overs (out of 80.1) of spin as the pitch offered little for the quicks.

And Voll dined out on the slow bowling, with her strike rate of 84.03 considerably higher than her strike rate of 74.27 throughout the 2023-24 WNCL campaign.

Gold's only wicket taker was Grace Parsons, the leg-spinner from Queensland.

Parsons finished with 3-69 from her 16 overs as the other bowlers toiled.

Tayla Vlaeminck bowled six overs late on day one // Getty

The aggressive declaration from Green skipper Heather Graham saw Gold have to bat for 18 overs, but Nicole Faltum (32no) and Emma de Broughe (14no) got through to stumps unscathed.