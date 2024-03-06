Goodwin timing his run to perfection

It has been a topsy-turvy ride for one of WA's emerging stars at times but some key lessons have helped him rise to new levels in season 2023-24

Jayden Goodwin says learning to ride the highs and lows of life as a professional cricketer has helped him reach a balance and take his game to new heights with Western Australia.

It has been a long path for Goodwin to the maiden first-class century he scored against Queensland at the WACA Ground last Saturday, a "dream come true" moment for the 22-year-old.

Goodwin was 17 when Western Australia head coach Adam Voges put a two-year rookie contract in front of him in 2019. A year later, Goodwin turned his back on cricket for a two-year religious 'mission' as part of his Mormon faith. The intervention of the Covid pandemic cut that short, and he returned to the WACA on a fresh rookie contract for the 2021-22 summer.

03:20 Play video Composed Goodwin anchors WA with maiden first-class ton

The son of former Zimbabwe Test batter Murray Goodwin, and a former WA record-holder for the most runs in a Sheffield Shield season, there has always been an air of expectation about Jayden, who had early on been recognised as a prodigiously talented left-hander capable of following in his father's footsteps, and he turned heads as WA captain at the 2018 U17 National Championships when he hit a startling 476 runs at 95.20 from the top of the order.

But life in the senior ranks has not been so easy. Goodwin couldn't break into a strong WA squad as the state finally ended its 21-year-long Sheffield Shield drought, and then fell down the pecking order when another prodigiously talented teen emerged, with Teague Wyllie grabbing his opportunity.

Having endured the trials of being on the outer, and finally broken through with a milestone century of 115 off 268 balls, the 22-year-old finally feels he's in a good place and ready to contribute as WA eye a pivotal showdown with Victoria in their bid to make a third successive Shield final.

"As a young player the thing I have learned this year is you have ups and downs and not to be too harsh on yourself," Goodwin told cricket.com.au.

"It's state cricket, they are going to bowl good balls that are going to get you out.

"Not every time, you're going to do well but when you do get in and have an opportunity, really try and take it and put your best foot forward because really, there is a ball with your name on it."

00:52 Play video 'Change the game': Bancroft explains short-leg stunner

A product of Bunbury, where his father Murray is still making big runs, recently blasting 234 off 122 balls in a 349-run partnership with his youngest son Ashton, Jayden's journey so far has seen plenty of downs. The elation of being handed a Sheffield Shield debut in November 2011 was followed by the low of being axed after two games with a top score of 22, and only played two second XI matches.

The following summer was even more tough, featuring in just three second XI fixtures for the state as Goodwin worked on his game with club side Subiaco-Floreat.

This season has seen Goodwin play in five Shield games for WA, where he has 238 runs at an average of 34. He has also played in three second XI games, scoring two centuries and averaging 73.6.

09:05 Play video Western Australia v Queensland | Sheffield Shield | Day 1

Goodwin's calm and composed 115 led his side to a respectable first-innings total of 310 on a pitch that proved tough for batting, with Queensland bowled out for 170 in the next innings.

Goodwin put on a second-wicket partnership of 128 with Sam Whiteman (79), a fellow product of Bunbury, after leading-Shield run scorer Cameron Bancroft fell for a duck in the first over of the game.

"Obviously it’s a dream come true making you’re first hundred in domestic cricket," Goodwin said.

"It was awesome batting with Whitey, he is obviously a class player, he has been doing well for a while now.

"So it was good to bat out there with him and put the team in a good position."

And with WA travelling to Melbourne for the crucial final round, Goodwin believes his battle with Queensland rising star Xavier Bartlett will hold him in good stead for facing Victoria's pace battery.

01:57 Play video Red-hot Bartlett claims key scalps in career-best haul

Barlett, who made his impressive debut for Australia just months before the Shield game, had taken 5-64 in the same innings as Goodwin’s hundred. The Queenslander also had 11 maidens from his 26 overs.

"He is doing really well at the moment and he has obviously got some good skills so he was a great challenge to face," Goodwin said.

WA's defeat of the Bulls and Victoria's loss to Tasmania last weekend sets up a captivating finish with the winner of the final-round Junction Oval clash set to decide who takes second place on the ladder and a spot in the final against the Tigers.

"I think it will be a massive challenge going over there and playing at their home ground," Goodwin said.

"They have played a lot of big games at our home ground so there’s going to be that little bit of added pressure for us but we’re ready for it, hopefully we can play well."

If WA can claim this season's Shield title, they will be the first to win three consecutive titles since Victoria did in between 2014-15 and the 2016-17 seasons.

Goodwin puts his state's brilliant run in form down to down to their culture.

"We work so hard and we train and we are all such close mates," Goodwin said. "If you hung around with us, we are always chatting, we are always catching up outside of training and stuff, and we actually care about each other.

"Doing your best, celebrating your good successes, I think we do that very well.

"I don’t think there is any special thing, I think it is that we actually all care and we’re all mates."

Sheffield Shield 2023-24 standings